kinyradio.com
Alex Bender sentenced to 20 years for 2017 Anchorage stabbing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, 32-year-old Alex Bender was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth for stabbing a man at the Executive Suites in Anchorage on Nov. 9, 2017. In May 2022, an Anchorage jury convicted Bender of first-degree assault, a class...
kinyradio.com
Devon Brown sentenced to 18 Years for two 2017 Anchorage shootings
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 24-year-old Devon Maurice Brown was sentenced Wednesday by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson for offenses at two separate shootings in Anchorage in 2017. Judge Peterson sentenced Brown to one count of first-degree assault, a class A felony, for the April 22, 2017 shooting of a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cyclist struck, killed by taxi in Midtown, police say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was struck and killed by a taxi at the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street, while on a bicycle, according to a community alert. Shortly after 10:40 p.m Friday night., the Anchorage Police Department and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the location and the driver was cooperating at the scene.
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman struck by vehicle in Midtown suffers life-threatening injuries
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman who was struck by a vehicle in Midtown Anchorage on Thursday night has suffered life-threatening injuries. According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian collision at the intersection of Benson Boulevard and C Street in Anchorage around 8:18 p.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man indicted for 2016 cold-case homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on two charges connected with the shooting death of Jose Gonzalez on July 16, 2016. Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy reported Monday that 39-year-old Jose Evangelista was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder for the death of Gonzalez in a case that had gone cold up until Alaska State Troopers found human remains in Turnagain Pass in 2021, and were able to identify the remains as Gonzalez through DNA testing by the FBI Laboratory.
newsfromthestates.com
Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody
Former Gov. Bill Walker, at right, speaks at Saturday's gubernatorial candidate forum held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. The other candidates, from right, are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and former state Rep. Les Gara. Walker is an independent, Gara is a Democrat and Dunleavy and Pierce are Republicans. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
alaskapublic.org
Planes in 2 fatal Alaska crashes had holes in floats, NTSB reports
Federal investigators have found holes in the floats of two small planes that crashed on Alaska waterways in the past month, leaving both of their pilots dead. The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary reports on the crashes Thursday. The information sheds new light on both the Sept. 25 Whiskey Lake crash near Skwentna that killed 67-year-old Anchorage woman Janell Rude and two dogs, and the Oct. 5 Chena Marina Airstrip crash near Fairbanks that killed 75-year-old wilderness guide Jerald Stansel.
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA inspectors arrive in Hooper Bay and Chevak
Cyclist struck, killed by taxi in Midtown, police say.
Slate
The Republican Discontents of Alaska
PALMER, Alaska—After I ponied up $20 to get into the sixth-annual Valley Republican Women of Alaska’s chili cook-off, the greeter at the door told me to hold on to my entrance ticket—I’d need it to vote. And for an extra $5, she said, I could purchase a second ticket to help my favored chili take the top prize.
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod removes vaccine requirement for 2023 race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After three years of rigorous COVID-19 precautions, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will no longer require mushers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A post on the organization’s website announced the change early Monday morning. “While the Iditarod continues to recommend Covid vaccinations for our...
kinyradio.com
Tlingit, Haida potatoes added to menu at medical center
Executive Chef Amy Foote, left, picks Tlingit and Haida potatoes in early October with farm director Jodie Anderson. (Photo courtesy of Matanuska Experiment Farm.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A partnership between the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and the Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center in Palmer will result in hundreds of meals featuring traditional Native foods for patients at the Alaska Native Medical Center this year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Federation of Natives tackles Native boarding schools
When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet
Boarding schools have a long history in the state. Starting in the 1900’s all the way to the 1970s many rural Alaska Native children were forced to attend boarding schools far from their homes, sometimes out of state. Cottle leaves behind a legacy in the Mat-Su Borough, Valdez, and...
alaskasnewssource.com
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An in-depth look into the homeless situation in Anchorage found that tracking their numbers and determining where they came from can be a complex task. While some people are placed in temporary shelters, others are experiencing homelessness on street corners and in tents. In many cases, who these people are and what led them to become displaced can be difficult to determine. The answers to those questions may also depend on who you ask.
alaskapublic.org
‘In Mary’s house’: Peltola is clear crowd favorite at Alaska Federation of Natives candidate forum
Former Gov. Sarah Palin, one of two Republicans trying to unseat Congresswoman Mary Peltola, said this is the toughest campaign she’s ever fought. “Because of her – Mary,” Palin said at the Alaska Federation of Natives candidate forum for U.S. House on Saturday. A huge cheer arose...
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – October 23, 2022
The general election is just over two weeks away. People are already absentee voting and early in-person voting starts tomorrow. The Alaska Federation of Natives held their annual conference in Anchorage this week, and some big political moments came out of it. And a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce by a former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee – something the Landmine first reported on in August.
alaskasnewssource.com
Great Alaska Shakeout: students drop, cover and hold for earthquake safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:20 a.m., what sounded like a freight train roared in room 190 at Denali Montessori in Anchorage, prompting students to act out what to do in case of an earthquake. The school was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout according to...
alaskalandmine.com
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial Killer
On 1st February 2012, Samantha Koenig had been working the late shift at the coffee hut in Anchorage. She was the daughter of a single father; many suggested her father was involved in some illegal activity. She spent the evening serving the customers who stopped for their favorite beverage and arguing with her boyfriend. She was sure that Duane was cheating on her, but he denied it.
