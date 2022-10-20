Read full article on original website
G4 PULLS WWE SERIES, RAW STARS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN FRIDAY, BOOGEYMAN AND MORE
WWE is currently adding the 1996 episodes of WWF Superstars to the WWE Network. G4 has pulled all forthcoming broadcasts, including repeats, of the WWE x G4's The Arena, so the episode taped with Bayley and Tyler Breeze won't be seen anytime soon. PWInsider.com is told that once former WWE exec Brian Terwilliger (who helped launch UpUpDownDown with Xavier Woods) parted ways with G4 several weeks ago during the G4 bloodletting, there were issues between the two sides. That would explain the Washington Post report that the crew for the series quit prior to G4 being shut down.
LIV MORGAN TO APPEAR ON USA NETWORK'S 'CHUCKY' THIS WEDNESDAY
WWE's Liv Morgan will appear on this Wednesday's episode of USA Network series Chucky, the spinoff of the Child's Play horror movie series that continues the story of possessed Good Guy doll Chucky:. Chucky will air Wednesday at 9 PM EST. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
ONE ASPECT OF WWE BRAY WYATT IS CONQUERING ALREADY AND MORE WWE-BRAY NOTES
WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Drew McIntyre is currently slotted as the second on that list. WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of the Wyatt return as he's been the company's top merchandise seller in recent weeks. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM CHARLOTTE, NC
WWE taped the following matches for Main Event prior to Raw:. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner pinned Cedric Alexander. *WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated NXT's Kiana James. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
TRIPLE H BACK TO WORK
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque is back to work in person and is backstage at WWE's Raw taping in Charlotte, NC, PWInsider.com has confirmed. As PWInsider.com broke last week, Levesque missed last week's Raw and Smackdown tapings after testing positive for COVID-19. He...
IMPACT WRESTLING PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK ON AXS TV WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for this Thursday's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. *Kurt Angle vs. Mr. Anderson vs. Jeff Hardy for the vacant TNA World Title. *TNA Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. Generation Me. *Knockouts Champion Angelina Love vs. Velvet Sky vs. Madison Rayne vs. Tara with Mickie James...
BATTLE OF FORMER BULLET CLUB MEMBERS SET FOR RAW
WWE has announced Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson has been added to tonight's episode of Raw. The battle of former Bullet Club members in New Japan will be Anderson's first singles bout since returning to WWE several weeks ago alongside Luke Gallows. Already announced for the episode, emanating from Charlotte,...
THIS WEEK'S WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK ADDITIONS
WWE NXT (10/25/22) Best of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches – 10 am. ET. WWE Main Event (10/13/22) If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. *The Varsity Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen. *Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J. *Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crew. *Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory and Jaylee. *10 vs. Baron Black. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. T-Money and Russ Myers. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC FALLOUT, RAW BRAND TOURING MEXICO THIS WEEKEND, SMACKDOWN HEADING TO EUROPE & MORE WWE NEWS
WWE has a busy broadcast and tour week beyond tonight's Monday Night Raw. The latest WWE Network vintage material will drop today, featuring classic episodes of WWF Superstars. Next month is expected to be more WWE house show events. WWE has a Campus Rush event, designed to scout and recruit...
FORMER LANA ON 'SURREAL LIFE' REVIVAL TONIGHT, FLORIDA SPOTLIGHTED ON VICE TV TOMORROW, WHAT'S SET FOR THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING & MORE
CJ Perry, the former Lana during her time in WWE and Dennis Rodman, the basketball legend who appeared in WCW will each be part of the cast of the revival of VH-1 reality series The Surreal Life, which premieres tonight at 9 PM EST. The cast will be rounded out by August Alsina, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton.
XAVIER WOODS COMPETING ON 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' THIS WEEKEND
WWE's Xavier Woods will be appearing as a contestant on this Sunday's edition of ABC's Wheel of Fortune. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WHAT PUNK MEANS TO AEW, TOO MANY AEW BELTS, KHAN-ABRAMS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. So, I do agree, AEW has too many title belts. If ROH got its own distribution and peeled off it would help a little, but yes too many belts. I did notice that this Friday, (10/21) Rush and 10 are having a three way with Orange Cassidy for whatever that title is called. What if AEW did that with it? Made it like a gimmick match title, kind of like how NJPW uses the 'King of Wrestling' title? NJPW also in my opinion has too many belts, and I at least think this is a unique one at least.
IMPACT WRESTLING SPOILER
Earlier today, we ran spoiler results from Impact Wrestling's TV taping last night noting that Alan Angels has joined Violence by Design. We are also hearing that Big Kon, aka the former Konor from The Ascension during his time in WWE, has also been added to the group. If you...
IMPACT WRESTLING STAR SIGNS NEW DEAL
Pat LaPrade reported this evening that former ROH Champion PCO has signed a new one year deal with Impact Wrestling that will carry him through Halloween 2023 with the promotion:. PCO's next storyline feud will be against Eddie Edwards. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
WHAT IS SET FOR THE HAVOC FALLOUT EDITION OF WWE NXT AND MORE NOTES
Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The fallout of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. *Shotzi vs....
TONY KHAN’S MISSED OPPORTUNITY, THE BEST SHOW ON TV NOW FOR COMEBACK FANS TO START WITH, COMBINING TITLES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I watched wrestling for years, quite awhile ago. I would tape Nitro and watch Raw. For the last several years, my watching had faded but I keep up with your site, especially the Q&A . I’d like to start watching again. What should I start with?
X-DIVISION TOURNAMENT UPDATE, WHAT WILL AIR ON THURSDAY'S IMPACT ON AXS, NO SURRENDER 2023 AND MORE
Several of the X-Division Championship Tournament matches will air on BTI - Before the Impact. We are told this is being done to give the matches time and to give additional incentive to the audience to check out BTI online. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid will air on this Thursday's BTI.
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. WWE NXT's Kiana James. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner vs. Cedric Alexander. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
10/22 WWE IN DAYTON, OHIO RESULTS
Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Dakota Kai w/Iyo Sky. Braun Strowman came out to confront Omos. Raquel Rodriquez defeated Shayna Bayzler. The Uso retained the Undisputed Tag Titles against K.O. and Johnny Gargano. Ronda Rousey retained the Smackdown Womens Championship over Liv Morgan in a Extreme Rules...
