Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Jury Selection Officially Underway In Trump Criminal TrialTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Related
greaterlongisland.com
Italian restaurant Felice offers Tuscany eats and atmosphere in its new Roslyn location
Part New York City, part Italian countryside, Felice is ready to take Long Islanders on a trip. “I want them to feel in Italy,” said Jacopo Giustiniani, founder of the Felice brand and partner of SA Hospitality Group. “I really want to transport them to Tuscany without taking the plane… and the six-hour jet lag.
greaterlongisland.com
Garden City is home to first of many sweetgreen healthy restaurants coming to LI
A national chain of healthy eateries has taken root on Long Island. Sweetgreen, a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in salads, opened a new location in Garden City last week. It’ll be the first of many sweetgreens (the company keeps it brand all lowercase) to come to Long Island, a spokesperson...
greaterlongisland.com
50 years of Snapple, from Brooklyn to Long Island
This one has it all. People getting drunk on apple juice. Exploding bottle caps. Hippies and shock jocks. Sit back, buckle up and enjoy this (somewhat) chronological history of Snapple. Snap back: The beginning. In 1972, these dudes from Brooklyn wanted to sell bottled fruit juice to New Yorkers. One...
longisland.com
New York Mac & Cheese Fest
Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh will be hosting a Mac & Cheese Fest on Sunday, October 23. This mac party for guests 21 and over features mac 'n cheese competitions as well as Don Q Rum tastings, hot sauce tastings, spicy mac eating contests, prizes, giveaways, and more.
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is Fascinating
There's something about abandoned places that leave us enthralled by what happened. Is it haunted? Maybe there was a fire? Why did nobody else purchase the home? While some answers can be easily found on the internet some will leave us scratching our heads for the rest of our lives and we believe that this abandoned house in Queens is definitely one of those places, keep reading to learn more.
brooklynheightsblog.com
Brooklyn Women’s Exchange Open on Montague
The Brooklyn Women’s Exchange is open for business in its new location at 137 Montague Street, below the UPS Store, between Henry and Clinton (see photo above). The interior has plenty of room for the Exchange’s inventory of handcrafted items, including housewares and decorative items, children’s and adults’ clothing, toys, greeting cards, and condiments, as well as children’s books and books of local interest.
Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’
NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
greaterlongisland.com
20 Photos: Scenes from Bay Shore’s Main Street Spooktacular in the downtown
Downtown Bay Shore was turned into Halloween Town Saturday. There, the Bay Shore Beautification Society, Great South Bay YMCA, and Bay Shore Chamber of Commerce and BID transformed the street and community garden into a spook-fest that delighted families. The day included a costume, parade, trunk-or-treat and spooky walk, among...
15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
OPINION: Top Reasons People Hate Living In New York
Living in New York State comes with its ups and downs. The ups include the amazing natural beauty, the ability to live in one of the top cities in the World (New York City), and the amazing amount of kind-hearted people who would do anything to help you out. Of...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 22, 2022: Remembering long-time member of Tirone’s Family Shoe Store staff
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Frazzitta Sr., 91, who was a resident of Staten Island for 53 years, died Oct. 8, 2022. Many will remember Mr. Frazzitta from Tirone’s Family Shoe Store in Port Richmond where he assisted many with school shoe fittings. He loved his job and regular customers.
Popculture
Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home
Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
greaterlongisland.com
Celebrate Park opens on Lake Avenue in St. James
The new Celebrate Park along Lake Avenue in St. James officially opened for use this week. Representatives from of the Town of Smithtown, landscape architect Bob Retnauer of RDA, architect Michael Morbillo of Enspire Design, local community organizations, business owners and other members of the community gathered on a sunny but chilly autumn day to commemorate the new park between Fourth and Fifth streets directly.
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
Caesars Palace looks to make a home in Times Square
New York State has approved licenses for three full-service casinos to operate in NYC, and Caesars Palace Times Square might become one of them.
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
NBC New York
Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting
A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
greaterlongisland.com
Proposed Popeyes restaurant moving forward at old Astoria Bank building in Coram
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. After what Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner called a three year long process, the old Astoria Bank building...
Exclusive: Staten Island school to be part of pilot program to lock front doors of NYC public schools, officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After years of advocacy by parents and elected officials, the city will launch a small pilot program to lock the front doors of public schools, and P.S. 8 in Great Kills will be one of the four schools chosen for the initial program, according to Assemblyman Michael Reilly.
Comments / 0