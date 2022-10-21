Read full article on original website
Glen Ridge defeats St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis scored twice to lead Glen Ridge past St. Dominic 3-0 in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (9-7-2) did its damage early as it scored all three of its goals in the first half. Katie Powers also netted one while Alison Snyder and Jada Cush combined for seven saves. Alessandra...
Pompton Lakes over Hawthorne Christian - Boys soccer recap
Zach Cali led with two goals as Pompton Lakes won at home, 4-0, over Hawthorne Christian. Luka Petkovski and Stefan Jasfrzembski added a goal apiece for Pompton Lakes (13-3-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Andrew Armstrong finished with three assists in the victory. Hawthorne Christian is now 8-7-2. The N.J....
Franklin over Immaculata- Girls soccer recap
Sinai Kelliehan’s goal in the first half lifted Franklin to a 1-0 win over Immaculata in Franklin. Franklin improved to 8-9 with the win, while Immacualta fell to 9-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Westwood defeats Ridgefield Park - Boys soccer recap
Westwood used five first-half goals to down Ridgefield Park 6-2 in Washinton Township. With the win, Westwood improved to 10-6-1 while Ridgefield Park fell to 4-11-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Roselle over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap
Jenrry Mercado and Samuel Rodriguez knocked in two goals apiece as Roselle won at home, 5-1, over STEM Civics. David Gonzalez added a goal and an assist while Jacob Canar had three assists for Roselle (5-12), which led 1-0 at halftime. STEM Civics is now 0-13. The N.J. High School...
Bamaca, Ishash help Dunellen hold off Calvary Christian - Boys soccer recap (Photos)
Mohammad Ishash’s second goal of the afternoon was the game-winner as Dunellen defeated Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 4-3, in Dunellen. Ishash’s first goal gave Dunellen (15-2) a 3-0 lead in the first half. Luis Bamaca scored the team’s first two goals and Ahmed Oshah had three assists. Andrew Nieves made seven saves for Dunellen, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Randolph defeats West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored twice as Randolph defeated West Morris 3-2 in Randolph. The two teams were scoreless going into halftime before Randolph (9-9) broke through with three goals while West Morris (9-6-1) had two. Randolph’s Rylie Van Wingerden netted one while Ally Kuridza made six saves. The N.J. High...
Pires powers Elizabeth past Union Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Melissa Pires scored three goals in Elizabeth’s 5-1 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Giovanna Echavarria added two goals for Elizabeth (12-4-1), which is now 8-0-1 over its last nine games. Valeria Ordonez dished out three assists and Zoe Pite had three saves. Kate LaBarge scored the lone...
Voorhees defeats Warren Hills - Girls soccer recap
Samantha Bryan tallied a goal and an assist as Voorhees defeated Warren Hills 4-0 in Glen Gardner. Kate Johnson got Voorhees (9-7-1) on the board in the first half before Bryan, Keira McGann, and Ella Ortiz added three scores in the second. Phoebe Spaeth also recorded two assists while Madison Giuliano had one.
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Mountain Lakes over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap
Senior Casey Fan scored his first career goal as Mountain Lakes won on the road, 4-1, over Parsippany Hills. Max Dalhausser, Marius Donnelly and Bryan Pigden each knocked in a goal for Mountain Lakes (12-1-3), which led 4-0 at halftime. Parsippany Hills is now 3-12. The N.J. High School Sports...
Hanover Park over Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Sienna Petro scored a hat trick and assisted on the other two goals to spark Hanover Park to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic in Denville. Nadia Castenada added a goal and an assist as Hanover Park improved to 12-5-2. Maddy Gorri scored for Morris Catholic (3-11-1). The N.J. High...
Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Dolinski scored twice as Sparta used a strong second half to down Lenape Valley 4-1 in Sparta. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Sparta (12-4) exploded in the second half with four scores. Adrianna Dolinski also had a goal while Riley Molbury made five saves. Lenape Valley fell to 11-5. The...
New Milford defeats Cresskill - Girls soccer recap
Jordyn Becker scored twice as New Milford defeated Cresskill 3-1 in Cresskill. New Milford (11-6) went into halftime down 1-0 before scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Natalia Lombardi also netted one while Elise Brevil made 14 saves. Rita Reznik tallied the lone goal for Cresskill (7-11) off...
Metuchen over Iselin Kennedy - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Hyman scored a pair of first-half goals, both off assists from Charlotte Breen, and Metuchen went on to defeat Iselin Kennedy 3-0 in Metuchen. Alexandra Lipshutz added an insurance goal in the second half and Lola Rezes made 10 saves to earn the shutout as Metuchen raised its record to 16-4.
Girls soccer: Lyndhurst tops Rutherford for 4th straight win
Senior Lexi Augustyniak netted a hat trick to help pace Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Rutherford in Lyndhurst. Sophomore Julia Marnik had a goal while senior Madison Weaver and junior Julia Anthony chipped in with an assist apiece for Lyndhurst (12-6-1), which won its fourth straight game and seven of its last eight. Lyndhurst will be seeded fifth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament when it hosts 12th-seeded Voorhees on Wednesday in the first round.
Woodbridge over Union Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Marco Faria Dasilva’s two goals and an assist powered Woodbridge to a 3-1 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Nicolas Rodriguez added a goal and Mike Kowalski made one save for Woodbridge (10-7-2). Anthony Estevez scored the lone goal for Union Catholic (5-12), which tied the game 1-1.
Boys soccer: No. 13 Elizabeth edges Gov. Livingston
Senior Danilo Fuentes’ first-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Elizabeth, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Gov. Livingston in Elizabeth. Senior Andy Alvarez assisted on Fuentes’ goal for Elizabeth (13-5), which has won five of its last six games. Elizabeth is seeded second in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament when it will host 15th-seeded Franklin on Wednesday in the first round.
Secaucus over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap
Jeff Otieno led with two goals after the break as Secaucus won at home, 4-2, over Weehawken. Daniel Grudkov and Mohammed Zbib added a goal apiece for Secaucus (6-11), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Weehawken is now 5-12. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
High Point over Vernon - Boys soccer recap
High Point jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and went on to defeat Vernon 4-1 in Wantage. The hosts geared up for their playoff game on Thursday with a convincing win that raised their record to 12-3. Sebastian Alvarez scored for Vernon (10-7-1). The N.J. High...
