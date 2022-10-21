ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy says LSU didn't just beat Ole Miss, the Tigers 'dominated'

Ole Miss (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season as the Rebels fell 45-20 to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. While the Tigers themselves have been up-and-down and inconsistent when looking at the season overall, they certainly have tarnished some undefeated records, and now Ole Miss joins a list that includes Mississippi State.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tennisrecruiting.net

Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan

Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin coins new term following LSU troll of Ole Miss: 'That's actually rat poisoning yourself'

Lane Kiffin continues to extend the back-and-forth with LSU on social media, as the Ole Miss coach took a good-natured ribbing in stride. LSU’s social media team trolled Kiffin after the game using one of Kiffin’s tweets about Brian Kelly from January, when he said, “Did you lose a bet or something (Brian Kelly) ?? This can’t be real. Photoshopped? Account hacked?? I mean …”
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hey, Brian Kelly haters: Here's why you need to start giving the LSU coach the credit he deserves

If the result had held, you could’ve seen the tweets and memes coming. After falling behind by 14 points at home to No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday, you can bet the anti-Brian Kelly crowd was sharpening its knives and getting ready to attack the LSU coach. After all, he was the guy who danced too close to recruits and was a “bad culture fit” because of his horrendous attempt at a Southern accent. Surely the guy on the wrong side of 60 would be an internet punching bag as long as he was in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard has SEC team’s stock falling after Week 8

Ole Miss was being talked about as a team with the potential to make an SEC Championship run and perhaps even edge its way into the College Football Playoff, but there are questions surrounding that after the Rebels’ humbling 45-20 loss to the LSU Tigers. After that performance in...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joe Foucha delivers clutch one-handed interception to end Ole Miss drive

Joe Foucha came up with a clutch one-handed interception for LSU as Ole Miss produced a promising drive near the goal line. On second down and 9 from the LSU 9, Foucha made the catch after Jaxson Dart was pressured in the pocket. Micah Baskerville supplied the pressure for LSU. Dart targeted Malik Heath on the pass. Heath has already had a big game and the Rebels looked for more. Heath already made 6 catches for 142 yards in the game.
OXFORD, MS
theadvocate.com

ESPN's 'College GaemDay' headed to Southern-Jackson State game in Mississippi

ESPN's "College GameDay" is getting a taste of the Southern-Jackson State rivalry. On Sunday, ESPN revealed its famous pregame show will be in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday morning for Eric Dooley and the Jaguars' game against Deion Sanders and the Tigers at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Southern (5-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic...
JACKSON, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss accused of fraud as criticism grows over Rebels being pretenders

Ole Miss was the No. 7-ranked team in the country, undefeated and among those dark horse teams mentioned as a possible College Football Playoff participant. The Rebels also built a 20-17 lead at halftime on Saturday against LSU in Tiger Stadium. Then the wheels came off, and by midway through the fourth quarter, they trailed by 18 points.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin notes what went wrong in first loss of the season to LSU

Lane Kiffin addressed the media after Ole Miss’ 45-20 loss to LSU. He pinpointed what went wrong for the Rebels in their quest to win the West division. And with Alabama out to a fast start against Mississippi State and LSU looking stout after early losses, things are looking even bleaker.
OXFORD, MS

