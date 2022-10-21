Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tell the Truth Monday: LSU might be best in sub-par SEC West
It’s 8 down and 4 to go for LSU. The Tigers are two-thirds of the way through head coach Brian Kelly’s first season as they enter their open date. They are 6-2 and 4-1 in the SEC. They are 1 of 3 teams in the SEC West that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy says LSU didn't just beat Ole Miss, the Tigers 'dominated'
Ole Miss (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season as the Rebels fell 45-20 to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. While the Tigers themselves have been up-and-down and inconsistent when looking at the season overall, they certainly have tarnished some undefeated records, and now Ole Miss joins a list that includes Mississippi State.
SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
tennisrecruiting.net
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin coins new term following LSU troll of Ole Miss: 'That's actually rat poisoning yourself'
Lane Kiffin continues to extend the back-and-forth with LSU on social media, as the Ole Miss coach took a good-natured ribbing in stride. LSU’s social media team trolled Kiffin after the game using one of Kiffin’s tweets about Brian Kelly from January, when he said, “Did you lose a bet or something (Brian Kelly) ?? This can’t be real. Photoshopped? Account hacked?? I mean …”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hey, Brian Kelly haters: Here's why you need to start giving the LSU coach the credit he deserves
If the result had held, you could’ve seen the tweets and memes coming. After falling behind by 14 points at home to No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday, you can bet the anti-Brian Kelly crowd was sharpening its knives and getting ready to attack the LSU coach. After all, he was the guy who danced too close to recruits and was a “bad culture fit” because of his horrendous attempt at a Southern accent. Surely the guy on the wrong side of 60 would be an internet punching bag as long as he was in Baton Rouge.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
247Sports
LSU vs. Ole Miss: Kirk Herbstreit picks Tigers, likes Brian Kelly, team's buy-in
College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit expects LSU to hand Ole Miss its first loss of the season and says the Tigers' recent confidence level coming off their road win last week should pay off in a big way. LSU lost to Tennessee two weeks ago at home and has not lost consecutive games at Tiger Stadium in two decades.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaray Jenkins' 34-yard TD reception livens up Death Valley crowd vs. Ole Miss
No, LSU is not going down without a fight. The Tigers answered back after a scorching hot start from Ole Miss on Saturday, seeing Jayden Daniels connect with Jaray Jenkins for a 34-yard touchdown between 2 defenders. That’s all Death Valley needed to come alive. LSU is desperate for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly reminds LSU players that 'November is for contenders' in fiery postgame remarks
Brian Kelly and LSU picked up a huge win Saturday, as the Tigers overcame a slow start to steamroll No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20. LSU is now 6-2 on the season and has looked good the last 2 weeks, both against the Rebels and a week earlier at Florida. And...
Look: LSU Trolls Lane Kiffin After Handing Ole Miss First Loss
Back in January, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolled LSU head coach Brian Kelly for dancing in a TikTok video. "Did you lose a bet or something @CoachBrianKelly?? This can’t be real. Photoshopped? Account hacked?? I mean," Kiffin tweeted. On Saturday, Kiffin and Kelly's programs squared off in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Desmond Howard has SEC team’s stock falling after Week 8
Ole Miss was being talked about as a team with the potential to make an SEC Championship run and perhaps even edge its way into the College Football Playoff, but there are questions surrounding that after the Rebels’ humbling 45-20 loss to the LSU Tigers. After that performance in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joe Foucha delivers clutch one-handed interception to end Ole Miss drive
Joe Foucha came up with a clutch one-handed interception for LSU as Ole Miss produced a promising drive near the goal line. On second down and 9 from the LSU 9, Foucha made the catch after Jaxson Dart was pressured in the pocket. Micah Baskerville supplied the pressure for LSU. Dart targeted Malik Heath on the pass. Heath has already had a big game and the Rebels looked for more. Heath already made 6 catches for 142 yards in the game.
Look: LSU Defender Hauls In Impressive One-Handed Interception
LSU safety Joe Foucha knows how to make a big play when it matters most. With Ole Miss threatening to take the lead in the third quarter of this Saturday's game, Foucha intercepted a pass from Jaxson Dart in the end zone. Foucha didn't just come up with a clutch...
theadvocate.com
ESPN's 'College GaemDay' headed to Southern-Jackson State game in Mississippi
ESPN's "College GameDay" is getting a taste of the Southern-Jackson State rivalry. On Sunday, ESPN revealed its famous pregame show will be in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday morning for Eric Dooley and the Jaguars' game against Deion Sanders and the Tigers at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Southern (5-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic...
Colin Cowherd Says 1 College Football Team Will 'Be A Monster Again'
Colin Cowherd believes it's only a matter of time before one particular program in the SEC returns to prominence. The FS1 radio host made it abundantly clear that he's impressed with what he's seeing from the LSU Tigers. During the closing stages of the LSU-Ole Miss game, Cowherd tweeted: "Guess...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly discusses his team's blowout win over Ole Miss, what has changed for the Tigers
LSU earned its 6th win of the season Saturday with an impressive 45-20 home win over No. 7 Ole Miss. It was the Tigers’ most complete effort of the season. Brian Kelly’s team fell behind 17-3 early in the 2nd quarter but came roaring back behind the play of Jayden Daniels.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss accused of fraud as criticism grows over Rebels being pretenders
Ole Miss was the No. 7-ranked team in the country, undefeated and among those dark horse teams mentioned as a possible College Football Playoff participant. The Rebels also built a 20-17 lead at halftime on Saturday against LSU in Tiger Stadium. Then the wheels came off, and by midway through the fourth quarter, they trailed by 18 points.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin notes what went wrong in first loss of the season to LSU
Lane Kiffin addressed the media after Ole Miss’ 45-20 loss to LSU. He pinpointed what went wrong for the Rebels in their quest to win the West division. And with Alabama out to a fast start against Mississippi State and LSU looking stout after early losses, things are looking even bleaker.
