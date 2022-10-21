Semi-truck collides with pickup in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A large truck collided with a pickup on Highway 277 South near Coronado’s Camp around 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
Traffic has been shut down both ways and one person has been transported to the hospital. The semi-driver is not injured and the injuries of the other person is unknown at this time.
As of now (7:48 p.m.) the cause of this wreck is unknown.
BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.
