Phillies-Padres NLCS: Matt Stairs to throw out first pitch ahead of Game 3

Phillies rally bus ready to fire up city for Game 3 of NLCS 02:07

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Matt Stairs, who hit a home run deep into the night to help the Phillies beat the Dodgers in their run to the World Series in 2008, will throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 3 of NLCS against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. The pinch-hit, two-run home run in the eighth inning helped the Phillies beat the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS in 2008 to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Phillies are hoping some of their hitters will have the same power Stairs had that night in Los Angeles. The Phillies will try to retake the series lead after losing Game 2, 8-5, in San Diego . First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. and it will broadcast on FS1.

Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Phillies, while Joe Musgrove will hit the mound for San Diego.

Click here to read our preview.