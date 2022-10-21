Read full article on original website
Watchung Hills over North Warren- Field hockey recap
Madison DiSarno scored a goal with an assist to lead Watchung Hills to a 2-1 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Olivia Risler netted a goal for Watchung Hills (5-9-1), which erased an early deficit with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Riley Fullman made six saves and Julianna O’Sheal made three saves in the win.
Cherokee defeats Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap
Erin St. John tallied a goal and an assist as Cherokee defeated Cherry Hill East 3-0 in Marlton. Cherokee (8-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Olivia Nicolucci and Cailyn Taggart also scored while Erin O’Brien earned a two-save shutout.
Hackettstown over Belvidere- Field hockey recap
Kiara Koeller scored twice with an assist to lead Hackettstown to a 5-0 win over Belvidere in Hackettstown. Brynn Otto had a goal and two assists for Hackettstown (14-3). Aaisha Taha and Skyler Sciaretta each chipped in with a goal in the win. Belvidere dropped to 10-7 with the loss.
Field hockey: No. 1 Camden Catholic blanks No. 13 Eastern for 9th shutout (PHOTOS)
Senior Jacki Connolly and junior Reagan Stauts each scored a goal in the second half to lead Camden Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 13th-ranked Eastern in Cherry Hill. Junior Erin Houlihan assisted on Connolly’s goal for Camden Catholic (15-1), which earned its...
Glen Ridge over Westfield- Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw scored two goals to lead Glen Ridge to a 3-2 win over Westfield in Glen Ridge. Emily Stapleford added a goal for Glen Ridge (5-9-1), which led, 2-1 after three quarters. Feryal Haider made seven saves in the win. Lucy Mineo netted two goals for Westfield (8-7-1). The...
Bordentown defeats Burlington Township in 2OT - Girls soccer recap
Victoria Wheeler scored twice for Bordentown as it defeated Burlington Township 5-4 in double overtime in Bordentown. Bordentown (6-12) led 1-0 at halftime before Burlington Township (2-15) scored four goals in the second half while the Scotties netted three. Valentina Candelori also had a goal and an assist while Julie Wojcik recorded three assists.
No. 19 Chatham over Morristown - Field hockey recap
Mia Sciacchitano, Kitty Garrett and Sophia Claps each found the net as Chatham, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Morristown. Chatham (12-1-1) scored a goal in each of the second, third and fourth periods. Morristown is now 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
No. 3 Watchung Hills defeats Somerville - Girls soccer recap
Ava Prisco broke a 2-2 tie late in the first half to give Watchung Hills, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, its fifth straight win thanks to a 3-2 victory over Somerville in Somerville. Paige Thomas and Alexa Christou each scored for Watchung Hills (17-1) while Caitlyn Scott scored...
Dover over Boonton - Boys soccer recap
First half goals by John Munoz and Matias Gonzalez powered Dover to a 2-1 victory over Boonton in Boonton. Boonton (11-6-1) trimmed the deficit in half on a Gentian Dauti goal in the second half. Dover (3-13-1) has now won consecutive road games. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Eastern over Moorestown- Boys soccer recap
Billy Cavallaro had a goal and an assist to propel Eastern to a 4-1 win over Moorestown in Voorhees. Sean Henry, Domani Arnold, and Ryan Angelone each netted a goal for Eastern (10-7-1), which scored three times in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. Gavin Ems made four saves in the win.
Girls soccer: Manville blanks Middlesex for 5th straight win
Sophomores Logan Rodriguez and Sophia Serna each had a goal to carry Manville to a 2-0 win over Middlesex in Manville. Junior Jessica Calderon chipped in with an assist for Manville (7-10), which won its fifth straight match. Senior keeper Caitlin Brennan had six saves. Manville is seeded sixth in the Central Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 11th-seeded Florence on Wednesday in the first round.
Boys soccer: No. 13 Elizabeth edges Gov. Livingston
Senior Danilo Fuentes’ first-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Elizabeth, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Gov. Livingston in Elizabeth. Senior Andy Alvarez assisted on Fuentes’ goal for Elizabeth (13-5), which has won five of its last six games. Elizabeth is seeded second in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament when it will host 15th-seeded Franklin on Wednesday in the first round.
Hanover Park defeats Morris Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Valentino Della Grazia had two goals and three assists as Hanover Park rolled by Morris Catholic 6-0 in East Hanover. Hanover Park (13-2) did its damage early as it scored all of its goals in the first half. James Mochnal also had two goals and two assists. Morris Catholic fell...
Boys Soccer: Spotswood downs Colonia in PKs to win GMC Invitational
It took six rounds of penalty kicks, but second-seeded Spotswood outlasted top-seeded Colonia in PKs by a 4-3 margin to win the GMC Invitational Tournament in Colonia. Aiden Scher made three saves during PKs and Austin Scher scored two goals, including deciding goal in the sixth round for Spotswood (10-6-2).
Girls soccer: Delaware Valley stops Hightstown for 4th straight win
Junior keeper Brielle Bontempo came up with nine saves to preserve a 3-1 win for Delaware Valley over Hightstown in Hightstown. Sophomore Avery Schaefer, junior Courtney Janetzko and senior Courtney Schiereck all scored in the first half for Delaware Valley (13-6), which won its fourth straight match. Senior Carly Christie had two assists and freshman Madeline Fisher had one. Delaware Valley is seeded seventh in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 10th-seeded Ocean Township on Wednesday in the first round.
Palmyra ties Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mangano scored a pair of goals to help Palmyra battle Maple Shade to a 2-2 tie in Maple Shade. Riayn DiMeo and Julia Ostroff had assists for Palmyra, which is now 14-1-2. Addison Yackel and Hadley Schaal scored and Billie Ormsby recorded an assist for Maple Shade (9-4-3). The...
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
Parsippany Hills defeats Mountain Lakes - Girls soccer recap
Cassie Saldarini scored twice to lift Parsippany Hills past Mountain Lakes 2-1 in Mountain Lakes. Parsippany Hills (11-3-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half before Abigail Hawes scored for Mountain Lakes (10-8). Alex Jurow made nine saves for Parsippany Hills while Ella Rose and Sydney Koy...
Lodi Immaculate defeats Becton - Girls soccer recap
Jacqueline Karcic scored twice to lift Lodi Immaculate over Becton 3-2 in East Rutherford. Tied at two heading into the second half, Karcic scored the deciding goal for Lodi Immaculate (10-6) off an assist from Piper Portacio. Raegan Bossard also had a goal and an assist while Amelia Brueggemeier made 14 saves.
Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap
Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
