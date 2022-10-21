Read full article on original website
Hanover Park defeats Morris Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Valentino Della Grazia had two goals and three assists as Hanover Park rolled by Morris Catholic 6-0 in East Hanover. Hanover Park (13-2) did its damage early as it scored all of its goals in the first half. James Mochnal also had two goals and two assists. Morris Catholic fell...
North Warren over Wallkill Valley- Boys soccer recap
Olaf Alverson scored two goals to lead North Warren to a 4-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Blairstown. Michael Ferro had a goal and two assists for North Warren (7-8-1), which built a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Jake Oliveira added a goal, while Dylan Considine made three saves in the win.
Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Dolinski scored twice as Sparta used a strong second half to down Lenape Valley 4-1 in Sparta. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Sparta (12-4) exploded in the second half with four scores. Adrianna Dolinski also had a goal while Riley Molbury made five saves. Lenape Valley fell to 11-5. The...
Pompton Lakes over Hawthorne Christian - Boys soccer recap
Zach Cali led with two goals as Pompton Lakes won at home, 4-0, over Hawthorne Christian. Luka Petkovski and Stefan Jasfrzembski added a goal apiece for Pompton Lakes (13-3-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Andrew Armstrong finished with three assists in the victory. Hawthorne Christian is now 8-7-2. The N.J....
Randolph defeats West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored twice as Randolph defeated West Morris 3-2 in Randolph. The two teams were scoreless going into halftime before Randolph (9-9) broke through with three goals while West Morris (9-6-1) had two. Randolph’s Rylie Van Wingerden netted one while Ally Kuridza made six saves. The N.J. High...
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Westwood defeats Ridgefield Park - Boys soccer recap
Westwood used five first-half goals to down Ridgefield Park 6-2 in Washinton Township. With the win, Westwood improved to 10-6-1 while Ridgefield Park fell to 4-11-1.
Secaucus over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap
Jeff Otieno led with two goals after the break as Secaucus won at home, 4-2, over Weehawken. Daniel Grudkov and Mohammed Zbib added a goal apiece for Secaucus (6-11), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Weehawken is now 5-12.
Parsippany over Morristown-Beard - Girls soccer recap
Amanda Dean scored two goals in Parsippany’s 4-1 victory over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Jaslyn Vargas had a goal and two assists for Parsippany (11-7), which jumped out to a 3-0 first half lead. Marisa Christ added a goal and Ava Turrisi made 14 saves. Morristown-Beard falls to 5-5-2. The...
High Point over Vernon - Boys soccer recap
High Point jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and went on to defeat Vernon 4-1 in Wantage. The hosts geared up for their playoff game on Thursday with a convincing win that raised their record to 12-3. Sebastian Alvarez scored for Vernon (10-7-1).
Voorhees defeats Warren Hills - Girls soccer recap
Samantha Bryan tallied a goal and an assist as Voorhees defeated Warren Hills 4-0 in Glen Gardner. Kate Johnson got Voorhees (9-7-1) on the board in the first half before Bryan, Keira McGann, and Ella Ortiz added three scores in the second. Phoebe Spaeth also recorded two assists while Madison Giuliano had one.
Bordentown defeats Burlington Township in 2OT - Girls soccer recap
Victoria Wheeler scored twice for Bordentown as it defeated Burlington Township 5-4 in double overtime in Bordentown. Bordentown (6-12) led 1-0 at halftime before Burlington Township (2-15) scored four goals in the second half while the Scotties netted three. Valentina Candelori also had a goal and an assist while Julie Wojcik recorded three assists.
Morris Hills over Pope John- Boys soccer recap
Tyrese Brown had a hat trick and an assist to lead Morris Hills to a 6-2 win over Pope John in Rockaway. Killian Yombor netted two goals for Morris HIlls (11-5-1), which led, 3-1 at halftime. Chris D’Souza added two assists, and Justice Truesdale also chipped in with one goal in the win.
Toms River South over Matawan - Girls soccer recap
Eva Kuri connected before the break as Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over Matawan. Delaine Wilkenson made four saves to receive the shutout for Toms River South (10-4-2). Alexa Scarpinato stopped seven shots for Matawan (5-8-1).
No. 10 Cranford over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored four goals and assisted on two other as Cranford, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bayonne 9-0 in Cranford. Aileen McGovern added a goal and three assists. Cranford improved to 12-3-3 and Bayonne fell to 11-4-2.
Hawthorne defeats Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap
Sabrina DiFilippo had a goal and an assist to lead Hawthorne past Eastern Christian 3-1 in North Haledon. Hawthorne (12-3-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before each team traded a goal in the second half. Sydney Hansen and Olivia Passero also scored while Sofia Sancho and Ava Martinello combined for nine saves.
Glen Ridge defeats St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis scored twice to lead Glen Ridge past St. Dominic 3-0 in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (9-7-2) did its damage early as it scored all three of its goals in the first half. Katie Powers also netted one while Alison Snyder and Jada Cush combined for seven saves. Alessandra...
Girls soccer: Delaware Valley stops Hightstown for 4th straight win
Junior keeper Brielle Bontempo came up with nine saves to preserve a 3-1 win for Delaware Valley over Hightstown in Hightstown. Sophomore Avery Schaefer, junior Courtney Janetzko and senior Courtney Schiereck all scored in the first half for Delaware Valley (13-6), which won its fourth straight match. Senior Carly Christie had two assists and freshman Madeline Fisher had one. Delaware Valley is seeded seventh in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 10th-seeded Ocean Township on Wednesday in the first round.
Watchung Hills over North Warren- Field hockey recap
Madison DiSarno scored a goal with an assist to lead Watchung Hills to a 2-1 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Olivia Risler netted a goal for Watchung Hills (5-9-1), which erased an early deficit with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Riley Fullman made six saves and Julianna O’Sheal made three saves in the win.
Glen Ridge over Westfield- Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw scored two goals to lead Glen Ridge to a 3-2 win over Westfield in Glen Ridge. Emily Stapleford added a goal for Glen Ridge (5-9-1), which led, 2-1 after three quarters. Feryal Haider made seven saves in the win. Lucy Mineo netted two goals for Westfield (8-7-1).
