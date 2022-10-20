Read full article on original website
Testing approved to advance Lehigh Canal hydroelectric proposal in Easton
Easton City Council has authorized ground testing for a hydroelectric generator proposed by a Massachusetts company between the Lehigh Canal and Lehigh River. New England Hydropower Co. LLC since 2018 has been pursuing the installation of dual Archimedes Screw Turbines to generate electricity by harnessing the power of water flowing through an existing lateral cut from the canal into the river.
Heavy police presence in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A heavy police presence has gathered in Jim Thorpe. Officials say a woman barricaded herself inside the home along the 600 block of Center Avenue Sunday night. The Carbon County District Attorney is on scene along with state and local police. A Special Emergency Response...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County seeks state grant for pedestrian bridge to link trails around Minsi Lake
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- Northampton County is seeking a state grant for a pedestrian bridge that would complete a 2.5 mile circuit around Minsi Lake and be a big step toward making the lake and surrounding green space accessible to all. The trail around the lake in Upper...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change due to changes in the weather:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. •...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting
Allentown police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North 7th Street. Police said their preliminary investigation indicates one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There's no word on that person's condition or whether any possible suspects...
Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
Bird-brained plan to bring chicken coops to Bethlehem should be plucked | Turkeys & Trophies
No expertise is required to make the case that Bethlehem’s proposed pilot program allowing backyard chickens is both ill-conceived and poorly timed. The city’s administration (Disclosure: Lehighvalleylive.com Editor Nick Falsone is married to Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Sara K. Satullo) is rightly opposed to moving forward on the program for reasons that most city residents can easily comprehend — safety and enforcement. On the safety front, a strain of highly contagious avian influenza is circulating among wild birds and domestic poultry in the United States. There have been confirmed cases recently in both Northampton County and right across the Delaware River in Warren County. Now is not a good time to take on this pet project of Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt, who introduced the proposal and seems to be treating it with a lot more urgency than a matter of this nature deserves. On the enforcement front, if anyone thinks neighbors of the homes accepted into the pilot program aren’t going to complain the first morning they wake up to a chicken coop outside their bedroom window, they probably just moved here from Kansas and need to be reminded that they’re not in Kansas anymore. Even with required setbacks from property lines, Bethlehem is largely an urban setting where most homes are on top of one another and backyards are modest in size. Every stray feather that lands on someone’s front stoop is going to be followed by an angry call to City Hall and a demand that an officer respond to check the compliance of the coop where the feather originated. Bethlehem City Council’s Public Safety and Community and Economic Development committees by a 5-1 vote on Tuesday night sent the proposal to the full council for a vote. They should’ve hit pause on this one. Van Wirt notes this is a small pilot program of 40 coops that can be revisited and repealed if it’s not working. Why not just spend the time to develop a program that will work — one backed by experts and launched at a time when a bird flu isn’t widely spreading? That seems like a far more reasonable approach to us.
Pa. man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him: coroner
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
Times News
Monroe crashes
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers:. • A crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. on Oct. 13 along Cottontail Lane, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Jenine J. Grant, 38, of Saylorsburg, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord eastbound when she encountered debris and standing water on the roadway. She attempted to avoid the debris and struck a curb, entered onto the berm where the vehicle rotated 110 degrees striking a tree. The vehicle continued forward on the berm striking a curb and then coming to rest.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks
HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
sauconsource.com
Crews Respond to Wreck on I-78 East Near Hellertown
Friday evening’s commute became slow and difficult for many motorists on I-78 eastbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer just east of the Rt. 412 exit. Photos taken at the scene by a witness showed the front of the tractor-trailer embedded in the back of a convertible along the left side of the eastbound lanes near Hellertown.
Times News
Franklin hears pitch to build town houses
High-end town houses could be built on a portion of a recently sold campground in Franklin Township. Joe Rentko and Wayne Knirnschild reviewed plans for the project with supervisors on Tuesday for the property at 1500 Rock St., formerly RelaxNation. The campground was sold for $3.8 million in June to...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI after crashing into tree, fleeing into nearby farm in Warren County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he crashed into a tree and then fled into a nearby farm in Warren County Friday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 1:21 a.m. at the intersection...
Bethlehem casino patron among 8 banned in Pa. for leaving children unattended
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to ban eight people from Pennsylvania casinos for leaving children unattended while they went onto casino floors, according to a news release from the gaming board. Among those banned was a male patron at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, who left a 13-year-old,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
Times News
Troop M lists enforcement data
The Pennsylvania State Police at Troop M, Bethlehem, have announced the results of a troop-wide traffic enforcement detail which was conducted on Tuesday, throughout the troop’s coverage area in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties. The results showed the following: traffic citations, 168; warnings, 76; driving under the influence arrests,...
Times News
3 Carbon County men receive courage awards
It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Jonathan Taylor of Bethlehem
“It is well that war is terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.”. Confederate commander Robert E. Lee, on seeing federal charges repulsed at the battle of Fredericksburg, Va. December 13, 1862. These oft-quoted words of Lee, usually the only ones selected from him in most books of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Richmond Twp. crash leaves 1 dead
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A crash in Richmond Township Friday afternoon left one person dead, authorities say. The accident happened on Dryville Road, near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons Road. Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Fleetwood Lyons Road as it was approaching the intersection. The driver...
Times News
Week in Review October 13 – October 19
Sensitive Jim Thorpe Area School District employee information posted to BoardDocs, an online school board management website, was done in error, Superintendent Robert Presley said. Presley didn’t give a number but said “multiple employees” were affected. “We sincerely apologize for the release of the information to the...
