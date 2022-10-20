ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnutport, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Testing approved to advance Lehigh Canal hydroelectric proposal in Easton

Easton City Council has authorized ground testing for a hydroelectric generator proposed by a Massachusetts company between the Lehigh Canal and Lehigh River. New England Hydropower Co. LLC since 2018 has been pursuing the installation of dual Archimedes Screw Turbines to generate electricity by harnessing the power of water flowing through an existing lateral cut from the canal into the river.
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Heavy police presence in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A heavy police presence has gathered in Jim Thorpe. Officials say a woman barricaded herself inside the home along the 600 block of Center Avenue Sunday night. The Carbon County District Attorney is on scene along with state and local police. A Special Emergency Response...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change due to changes in the weather:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. •...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting

Allentown police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North 7th Street. Police said their preliminary investigation indicates one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There's no word on that person's condition or whether any possible suspects...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bird-brained plan to bring chicken coops to Bethlehem should be plucked | Turkeys & Trophies

No expertise is required to make the case that Bethlehem’s proposed pilot program allowing backyard chickens is both ill-conceived and poorly timed. The city’s administration (Disclosure: Lehighvalleylive.com Editor Nick Falsone is married to Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Sara K. Satullo) is rightly opposed to moving forward on the program for reasons that most city residents can easily comprehend — safety and enforcement. On the safety front, a strain of highly contagious avian influenza is circulating among wild birds and domestic poultry in the United States. There have been confirmed cases recently in both Northampton County and right across the Delaware River in Warren County. Now is not a good time to take on this pet project of Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt, who introduced the proposal and seems to be treating it with a lot more urgency than a matter of this nature deserves. On the enforcement front, if anyone thinks neighbors of the homes accepted into the pilot program aren’t going to complain the first morning they wake up to a chicken coop outside their bedroom window, they probably just moved here from Kansas and need to be reminded that they’re not in Kansas anymore. Even with required setbacks from property lines, Bethlehem is largely an urban setting where most homes are on top of one another and backyards are modest in size. Every stray feather that lands on someone’s front stoop is going to be followed by an angry call to City Hall and a demand that an officer respond to check the compliance of the coop where the feather originated. Bethlehem City Council’s Public Safety and Community and Economic Development committees by a 5-1 vote on Tuesday night sent the proposal to the full council for a vote. They should’ve hit pause on this one. Van Wirt notes this is a small pilot program of 40 coops that can be revisited and repealed if it’s not working. Why not just spend the time to develop a program that will work — one backed by experts and launched at a time when a bird flu isn’t widely spreading? That seems like a far more reasonable approach to us.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Monroe crashes

State police at the Fern Ridge barracks reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers:. • A crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. on Oct. 13 along Cottontail Lane, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Jenine J. Grant, 38, of Saylorsburg, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord eastbound when she encountered debris and standing water on the roadway. She attempted to avoid the debris and struck a curb, entered onto the berm where the vehicle rotated 110 degrees striking a tree. The vehicle continued forward on the berm striking a curb and then coming to rest.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks

HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Crews Respond to Wreck on I-78 East Near Hellertown

Friday evening’s commute became slow and difficult for many motorists on I-78 eastbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer just east of the Rt. 412 exit. Photos taken at the scene by a witness showed the front of the tractor-trailer embedded in the back of a convertible along the left side of the eastbound lanes near Hellertown.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Times News

Franklin hears pitch to build town houses

High-end town houses could be built on a portion of a recently sold campground in Franklin Township. Joe Rentko and Wayne Knirnschild reviewed plans for the project with supervisors on Tuesday for the property at 1500 Rock St., formerly RelaxNation. The campground was sold for $3.8 million in June to...
FRANKLIN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Troop M lists enforcement data

The Pennsylvania State Police at Troop M, Bethlehem, have announced the results of a troop-wide traffic enforcement detail which was conducted on Tuesday, throughout the troop’s coverage area in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties. The results showed the following: traffic citations, 168; warnings, 76; driving under the influence arrests,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

3 Carbon County men receive courage awards

It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Jonathan Taylor of Bethlehem

“It is well that war is terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.”. Confederate commander Robert E. Lee, on seeing federal charges repulsed at the battle of Fredericksburg, Va. December 13, 1862. These oft-quoted words of Lee, usually the only ones selected from him in most books of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Richmond Twp. crash leaves 1 dead

RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A crash in Richmond Township Friday afternoon left one person dead, authorities say. The accident happened on Dryville Road, near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons Road. Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Fleetwood Lyons Road as it was approaching the intersection. The driver...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Week in Review October 13 – October 19

Sensitive Jim Thorpe Area School District employee information posted to BoardDocs, an online school board management website, was done in error, Superintendent Robert Presley said. Presley didn’t give a number but said “multiple employees” were affected. “We sincerely apologize for the release of the information to the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

