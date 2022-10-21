Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school. The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4. The district was later alerted that unauthorized […]
wnypapers.com
Citizen of the Year dinner honors those positively impacting Grand Island
The annual Citizen of the Year Awards dinner, held Oct. 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Niagara Falls, was a success, said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Eric Fiebelkorn. “The dinner was well attended and was very successful. The honorees this year were fantastic and made the program worthwhile and the success it was.”
wnypapers.com
North Tonawanda recognized by DEC as a Climate Smart Community
Mayor Austin Tylec announced North Tonawanda received a bronze certification as a Climate Smart Community through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. A press release noted, “Thanks to North Tonawanda’s Climate Smart Task Force, initiated by Tylec in 2021, the commission supports efforts to meet the economic, social and environmental challenges posed by climate change.”
Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on November 1
Applications for New York State's Home Energy Assistance Program (“HEAP”) open on November 1. The Erie County Department of Social Services says it strongly encourages you to apply online.
wnypapers.com
American Legion Band of the Tonawandas to appear at Cardinal O'Hara High School Performing Arts Center
The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas will hold a Veterans Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Cardinal O’Hara High School Performing Arts Center, 39 O’Hara Road, Tonawanda. Tickets are $14 at the door or $12 in advance at the following outlets:. √ Walker...
wnypapers.com
Erie County residents can find their home's age with new searchable database
Homes built before 1978 are likely to contain lead paint; Health Department announces this new resource during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week – acknowledged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and health departments across the country – runs from Oct. 24-29, 2022. This week, the Erie County Department of Health is introducing a new property records database.
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
wnypapers.com
Andrea Tarshus runs toward goal of helping others
When Andrea A. Tarshus, Esq., decided to leave the corporate setting of practicing law and become a sole practitioner, she knew her practice would focus on entrepreneurs, minority and women-owned businesses, and not-for-profit organizations. After Tarshus and her fiancé, Jeff Willis, moved to Grand Island to set up shop, she...
wnypapers.com
ECDOH: Get a flu vaccine - it's not too late
Erie County Department of Health recommends a flu vaccine as flu season takes hold. One dose of flu vaccine can prevent the body aches, fevers, chills, stuffy nose, sore throat and general sense of feeling awful that the typical influenza infection causes. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is...
buffalospree.com
The new old Duke of Clarence
TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
wnypapers.com
Weight room makeover a hit at Cardinal O'Hara
Students at Cardinal O’Hara High School were surprised and pleased to check out the newly renovated weight room at the school this past week. A $10,000 makeover included many new pieces of training equipment, including rowing machines and kettlebells, with more supplies to come. The new equipment will be...
wnypapers.com
Lewiston Senior Center Halloween celebration
The Lewiston Senior Center announced the winners of its Halloween contest, alongside Town Councilman Bill Geiben: Heidi Gatehouse, “Octoberfest”; Diana Paonessa, “Christmas tree”: Carol Nelson, “PJ Baby”; Geiben; Bill Kowalski Jr., “construction worker.” (Submitted by Lewiston Senior Center Coordinator Melinda Olick)
wnypapers.com
De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'
The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
wnypapers.com
Discover Runaway Bay: New Youngstown development offers unique amenities
When it comes desirable living, there are certainly many options to choose from throughout Western New York. From East Aurora to Clarence; Lewiston to Grand Island, the City of Buffalo; the ring suburbs, including Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Williamsville, Lockport and beyond. One can find wonderful locations to build the home of their dreams. But when it comes to a unique property offering, well, there’s a few that truly stand out over others.
newyorkalmanack.com
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code
The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
Buffalo Public Schools teachers vote against plan to adjust school start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teachers in Buffalo have voted against a plan to adjust school start and end times. Right now classes start at 8 or 9 a.m. The plan had three different start times ranging from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The school board says it would help ease bus...
Story Behind Weird Sad Face Sign In Western New York
If you have taken a ride through the Southtowns here in Western New York you might have driven past a weird sad face and thought what is up with that?. The sad face sign is nailed to a tree at the corner of Omphalius Road and Cole Road Boston, New York.
Coach ordered to perform community service after admitting to stealing $15,000
The district attorney's office said Pavlovich admitted to stealing approximately $15,000 while serving as a coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association.
Comments / 1