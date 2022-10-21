ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

News 4 Buffalo

McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school. The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4. The district was later alerted that unauthorized […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Citizen of the Year dinner honors those positively impacting Grand Island

The annual Citizen of the Year Awards dinner, held Oct. 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Niagara Falls, was a success, said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Eric Fiebelkorn. “The dinner was well attended and was very successful. The honorees this year were fantastic and made the program worthwhile and the success it was.”
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

North Tonawanda recognized by DEC as a Climate Smart Community

Mayor Austin Tylec announced North Tonawanda received a bronze certification as a Climate Smart Community through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. A press release noted, “Thanks to North Tonawanda’s Climate Smart Task Force, initiated by Tylec in 2021, the commission supports efforts to meet the economic, social and environmental challenges posed by climate change.”
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Erie County residents can find their home's age with new searchable database

Homes built before 1978 are likely to contain lead paint; Health Department announces this new resource during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week – acknowledged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and health departments across the country – runs from Oct. 24-29, 2022. This week, the Erie County Department of Health is introducing a new property records database.
wnypapers.com

Andrea Tarshus runs toward goal of helping others

When Andrea A. Tarshus, Esq., decided to leave the corporate setting of practicing law and become a sole practitioner, she knew her practice would focus on entrepreneurs, minority and women-owned businesses, and not-for-profit organizations. After Tarshus and her fiancé, Jeff Willis, moved to Grand Island to set up shop, she...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

ECDOH: Get a flu vaccine - it's not too late

Erie County Department of Health recommends a flu vaccine as flu season takes hold. One dose of flu vaccine can prevent the body aches, fevers, chills, stuffy nose, sore throat and general sense of feeling awful that the typical influenza infection causes. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is...
buffalospree.com

The new old Duke of Clarence

TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Weight room makeover a hit at Cardinal O'Hara

Students at Cardinal O’Hara High School were surprised and pleased to check out the newly renovated weight room at the school this past week. A $10,000 makeover included many new pieces of training equipment, including rowing machines and kettlebells, with more supplies to come. The new equipment will be...
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Lewiston Senior Center Halloween celebration

The Lewiston Senior Center announced the winners of its Halloween contest, alongside Town Councilman Bill Geiben: Heidi Gatehouse, “Octoberfest”; Diana Paonessa, “Christmas tree”: Carol Nelson, “PJ Baby”; Geiben; Bill Kowalski Jr., “construction worker.” (Submitted by Lewiston Senior Center Coordinator Melinda Olick)
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'

The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
LEWISTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Discover Runaway Bay: New Youngstown development offers unique amenities

When it comes desirable living, there are certainly many options to choose from throughout Western New York. From East Aurora to Clarence; Lewiston to Grand Island, the City of Buffalo; the ring suburbs, including Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Williamsville, Lockport and beyond. One can find wonderful locations to build the home of their dreams. But when it comes to a unique property offering, well, there’s a few that truly stand out over others.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code

The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

