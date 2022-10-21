Read full article on original website
Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
Murder trial for man who also was twice tried for death of Jessica Chambers delayed
The man tried twice for the murder of Jessica Chambers will have to wait much longer than expected for a trial in Louisiana for the murder of another woman. Quinton Tellis is accused of stabbing Ming-Chen Hsiao, a college student in Louisiana, 30 times in 2016. That trial was supposed...
Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
A man involved in a domestic dispute was killed Wednesday after pointing his weapon at deputies, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff. Sheriff Joey East released a statement on social media about 10 a.m. Thursday, providing more context to the incident that has lead to a Mississippi State Bureau of Investigations probe into the officer-involved shooting.
Oxford woman accused of shooting man during domestic incident
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a man. The shooting happened on Tuesday, October 18 just before 11:00 a.m. on Molly Barr Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, and has […]
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
Seven-car crash leaves parts of HWY 385 blocked
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers currently have parts of Highway 385 blocked due to a crash in Collierville. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 385 near Highway 72. Seven cars were involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this page when more information is available.
Suspect taken into custody after multi-vehicle crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash involving several cars Friday evening. Deputies were alerted about a stolen car heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline Road and Holmes Road. The car struck several cars at the intersection before crashing at Riverdale and...
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
Memphis-Shelby County Schools HR chief under investigation by the district
Dr. Yolanda Martin, the Chief of Human Resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), is under investigation by the school district. MSCS provided FOX13 this quote, attributing it to the superintendent:. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS functions. As...
4 more suspects charged after burglary involving thousands in stolen checks, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with a scheme involving thousands of dollars in stolen checks and burglary. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), detectives responded to a burglary on Sept. 25 in the 9800 block of Humphrey Road in northeast Shelby County.
