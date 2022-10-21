Buffalo NAACP President Rev. Mark E. Blue will serve as chair; commission will develop & carry out plan for siting, building of physical memorial in east Buffalo. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Friday announced the establishment of the May 14th Memorial Commission in response to the mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue earlier this year. The commission will develop and advise on a plan to site and build a physical memorial in east Buffalo to memorialize the life and legacy of the residents lost that day.

