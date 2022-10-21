Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnypapers.com
American Legion Band of the Tonawandas to appear at Cardinal O'Hara High School Performing Arts Center
The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas will hold a Veterans Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Cardinal O’Hara High School Performing Arts Center, 39 O’Hara Road, Tonawanda. Tickets are $14 at the door or $12 in advance at the following outlets:. √ Walker...
wnypapers.com
Citizen of the Year dinner honors those positively impacting Grand Island
The annual Citizen of the Year Awards dinner, held Oct. 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Niagara Falls, was a success, said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Eric Fiebelkorn. “The dinner was well attended and was very successful. The honorees this year were fantastic and made the program worthwhile and the success it was.”
wnypapers.com
North Tonawanda recognized by DEC as a Climate Smart Community
Mayor Austin Tylec announced North Tonawanda received a bronze certification as a Climate Smart Community through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. A press release noted, “Thanks to North Tonawanda’s Climate Smart Task Force, initiated by Tylec in 2021, the commission supports efforts to meet the economic, social and environmental challenges posed by climate change.”
wnypapers.com
Andrea Tarshus runs toward goal of helping others
When Andrea A. Tarshus, Esq., decided to leave the corporate setting of practicing law and become a sole practitioner, she knew her practice would focus on entrepreneurs, minority and women-owned businesses, and not-for-profit organizations. After Tarshus and her fiancé, Jeff Willis, moved to Grand Island to set up shop, she...
wnypapers.com
DeGlopper Memorial Expansion Committee taking monument site to national level
Seven years ago, several local veterans and town officials met in the Grand Island Moose Lodge to discuss developing a vacant lot. Located in the center of town, at the corners of Grand Island Boulevard and Baseline Road, they sought to build a memorial site for hometown hero and U.S. Army soldier Pfc. Charles N. DeGlopper – and all town veterans of the armed forces.
wnypapers.com
Connect 4 U coalition to meet Oct. 25
The Connect 4 U Coalition, a group comprised of more than 50 service agencies and community-based organizations, will hold a forum at the auditorium of the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. A press release noted, “The coalition was founded more than six-years ago by...
wnypapers.com
Weight room makeover a hit at Cardinal O'Hara
Students at Cardinal O’Hara High School were surprised and pleased to check out the newly renovated weight room at the school this past week. A $10,000 makeover included many new pieces of training equipment, including rowing machines and kettlebells, with more supplies to come. The new equipment will be...
wnypapers.com
De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'
The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
wnypapers.com
Hochul, Brown announce establishment of May 14th Memorial Commission to honor victims of Buffalo mass shooting
Buffalo NAACP President Rev. Mark E. Blue will serve as chair; commission will develop & carry out plan for siting, building of physical memorial in east Buffalo. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Friday announced the establishment of the May 14th Memorial Commission in response to the mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue earlier this year. The commission will develop and advise on a plan to site and build a physical memorial in east Buffalo to memorialize the life and legacy of the residents lost that day.
wnypapers.com
Town Board sets hearing date for 2023 budget
At an Oct. 19 workshop meeting, the Grand Island Town Board voted to set a public hearing for the 2023 town budget for 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. In addition, the next steps to enacting a local law permitting the town to breach the tax cap will occur at the same Town Board meeting.
wnypapers.com
NCSO targeting 'aggressive driving behaviors'
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with our law enforcement partners across the county (New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Police Department, North Tonawanda Police Department, Town of Niagara Police Department, Lewiston Police Department, Middleport Police Department, Somerset Police Department, New York State Police, Lockport Police Department, Youngstown Police Department), announce a traffic enforcement campaign focused on aggressive driving behaviors.
wnypapers.com
Last week to register for upcoming civil service exams
Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey said this is the last week for candidates to sign up for several upcoming civil service exams. Those interested in exams for caseworker, clerical II, correction officer and social services worker must submit an application by this Friday, Oct. 28. The exams will be given Dec. 10.
wnypapers.com
Erie County residents can find their home's age with new searchable database
Homes built before 1978 are likely to contain lead paint; Health Department announces this new resource during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week – acknowledged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and health departments across the country – runs from Oct. 24-29, 2022. This week, the Erie County Department of Health is introducing a new property records database.
wnypapers.com
ECDOH: Get a flu vaccine - it's not too late
Erie County Department of Health recommends a flu vaccine as flu season takes hold. One dose of flu vaccine can prevent the body aches, fevers, chills, stuffy nose, sore throat and general sense of feeling awful that the typical influenza infection causes. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is...
Comments / 0