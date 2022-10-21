Read full article on original website
No. 11 Eastern over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Jolie Brancaccio, Kasey Eustace and Aubrey Benfield each had a goal as Eastern, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Eastern extended its winning streak to seven, which included Saturday’s victory over Shawnee in the South Jersey Coaches Cup final.
Hanover Park over Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Sienna Petro scored a hat trick and assisted on the other two goals to spark Hanover Park to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic in Denville. Nadia Castenada added a goal and an assist as Hanover Park improved to 12-5-2. Maddy Gorri scored for Morris Catholic (3-11-1). The N.J. High...
Girls soccer: Wallkill Valley, North Warren finish tied ahead of sectional playoffs
Wallkill Valley and North Warren ended in a 1-1 draw as both sides prepare for the sectional playoffs in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 1 Tournament this week. Wallkill Valley (6-7-2), seeded 15th, will visit second-seeded Glen Rock on Wednesday in the first round while eighth-seeded North Warren (8-6-2) will host ninth-seeded Saddle Brook.
Pires powers Elizabeth past Union Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Melissa Pires scored three goals in Elizabeth’s 5-1 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Giovanna Echavarria added two goals for Elizabeth (12-4-1), which is now 8-0-1 over its last nine games. Valeria Ordonez dished out three assists and Zoe Pite had three saves. Kate LaBarge scored the lone...
Randolph defeats West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored twice as Randolph defeated West Morris 3-2 in Randolph. The two teams were scoreless going into halftime before Randolph (9-9) broke through with three goals while West Morris (9-6-1) had two. Randolph’s Rylie Van Wingerden netted one while Ally Kuridza made six saves. The N.J. High...
Mountain Lakes over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap
Senior Casey Fan scored his first career goal as Mountain Lakes won on the road, 4-1, over Parsippany Hills. Max Dalhausser, Marius Donnelly and Bryan Pigden each knocked in a goal for Mountain Lakes (12-1-3), which led 4-0 at halftime. Parsippany Hills is now 3-12. The N.J. High School Sports...
Glen Ridge defeats St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis scored twice to lead Glen Ridge past St. Dominic 3-0 in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (9-7-2) did its damage early as it scored all three of its goals in the first half. Katie Powers also netted one while Alison Snyder and Jada Cush combined for seven saves. Alessandra...
Girls soccer: Lyndhurst tops Rutherford for 4th straight win
Senior Lexi Augustyniak netted a hat trick to help pace Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Rutherford in Lyndhurst. Sophomore Julia Marnik had a goal while senior Madison Weaver and junior Julia Anthony chipped in with an assist apiece for Lyndhurst (12-6-1), which won its fourth straight game and seven of its last eight. Lyndhurst will be seeded fifth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament when it hosts 12th-seeded Voorhees on Wednesday in the first round.
Johnson defeats Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Zoey Brown’s second-quarter goal gave Johnson a 1-0 victory over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Despite coming in a loss, Emma Capparelli made 17 saves for Gov. Livingston (6-8-2). Grace Warnick recorded an assist for Johnson (10-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Westwood defeats Ridgefield Park - Boys soccer recap
Westwood used five first-half goals to down Ridgefield Park 6-2 in Washinton Township. With the win, Westwood improved to 10-6-1 while Ridgefield Park fell to 4-11-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
High Point over Vernon - Boys soccer recap
High Point jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and went on to defeat Vernon 4-1 in Wantage. The hosts geared up for their playoff game on Thursday with a convincing win that raised their record to 12-3. Sebastian Alvarez scored for Vernon (10-7-1). The N.J. High...
Brick Township over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls soccer recap
Taylor Horvath scored two first half goals as Brick Township defeated Point Pleasant Boro in Brick. Rian Stainton assisted on both goals for Brick Township (4-10-2) and Trinitie Maloney made 15 saves for the shutout. Ava Bjorndahl had nine saves for Point Pleasant Boro (13-3). The N.J. High School Sports...
Middlesex over Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap
Gabriel Tacco scored the winning goal in the 73rd minute as Middlesex defeated Bound Brook, 3-2, in Bound Brook. Andres Tobar added two goals for Middlesex (13-7), including the tying goal in the 57th minute, and Joseph Caruso made 14 saves. Julian Augilar and Daniel Hernandez each scored a goal...
New Milford defeats Cresskill - Girls soccer recap
Jordyn Becker scored twice as New Milford defeated Cresskill 3-1 in Cresskill. New Milford (11-6) went into halftime down 1-0 before scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Natalia Lombardi also netted one while Elise Brevil made 14 saves. Rita Reznik tallied the lone goal for Cresskill (7-11) off...
Franklin over Immaculata- Girls soccer recap
Sinai Kelliehan’s goal in the first half lifted Franklin to a 1-0 win over Immaculata in Franklin. Franklin improved to 8-9 with the win, while Immacualta fell to 9-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Palmyra ties Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mangano scored a pair of goals to help Palmyra battle Maple Shade to a 2-2 tie in Maple Shade. Riayn DiMeo and Julia Ostroff had assists for Palmyra, which is now 14-1-2. Addison Yackel and Hadley Schaal scored and Billie Ormsby recorded an assist for Maple Shade (9-4-3). The...
Boys soccer: Caldwell tops Newark Tech for 4th straight win
Senior Juan David Gamboa had a goal and an assist to lead Caldwell to a 3-0 win over Newark Tech in West Caldwell. Sophomore Broden Cook and junior Matthew Lista scored a goal apiece for Caldwell (6-10-2), which won its fourth straight match. Caldwell, seeded 15th in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament, will visit second-seeded Rutherford on Wednesday in the first round.
Field hockey: Red Bank Catholic tops Henry Hudson to win 3 of its last 4 games
Junior Ellie Kopec and senior Amelia Drechsler each scored twice to lift Red Bank Catholic to a 4-1 win over Henry Hudson in Red Bank. Junior Makenna Graham put up three assists for Red Bank Catholic (7-6-1), which won three of its last four games. Senior goalie Bella Hurta made three saves.
North Warren over Wallkill Valley- Boys soccer recap
Olaf Alverson scored two goals to lead North Warren to a 4-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Blairstown. Michael Ferro had a goal and two assists for North Warren (7-8-1), which built a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Jake Oliveira added a goal, while Dylan Considine made three saves in the win.
Watchung Hills over North Warren- Field hockey recap
Madison DiSarno scored a goal with an assist to lead Watchung Hills to a 2-1 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Olivia Risler netted a goal for Watchung Hills (5-9-1), which erased an early deficit with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Riley Fullman made six saves and Julianna O’Sheal made three saves in the win.
