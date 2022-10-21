Read full article on original website
Xbox Boss Potentially Teases Long-Awaited Console Release of Popular PC Game
It seems like a notable boss at Xbox has teased that one of its most popular PC games will soon be coming to consoles. Over the past couple of years, Microsoft has made a concentrated effort to bring all of its first-party titles to Xbox consoles and PC. And while this hasn't always worked out in every instance, it seems like one of the most-requested games that fans have wanted to see on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S could be announced in the coming day.
Dormant PS1 RPG Series Could Return Based on New Leak
A new leak has suggested that a popular RPG series from the past that first began on the original PlayStation could be coming back in some capacity. In a general sense, we've seen numerous remakes and remasters in recent years of games that first came to PS1. From MediEvil, to Resident Evil 2, to more cult-classic titles like Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, the PS1 has seen a big resurgence in recent years by proxy of these new versions of older games. And while it remains to be seen if this could be happening once again, it definitely seems like publisher Square Enix could be planning another revival of a dormant PS1 franchise.
Xbox Series S Developer Claims Requirements are Holding Next-Gen Games Back
The Xbox Series S has been a big success for Microsoft over the last two years, but some developers have apparently been frustrated with its technical limitations. According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Bossa Studios VFX artist Ian Maclure has stated on Twitter that development for the technically inferior platform has been "an albatross around the neck of production." Maclure went on to say that Bossa is not the only one being held back, as several other teams have complained about Microsoft's requirement that developers release games on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Hunter x Hunter Kicks Off New Plan to Catch Hisoka
Hunter x Hunter has finally come back for new chapters of the manga following one of the longest hiatuses in the series' history to date, and its return chapter has kicked off a new plan to somehow catch Hisoka. This is the first new chapter for Yoshihiro Togashi's series in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in nearly four years, and that also means the story has been in the Succession Contest arc ever since. With this arc only getting started in introducing the Kakin Family Princes' powers, there are still many more mysterious about the rest of the Black Whale ship.
Nintendo Switch Online Surprise Gives Subscribers Extra Perks
Nintendo Switch users who are already subscribed to Nintendo's top-tier version of its online service, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack option, have some more perks coming their way soon. These limited-time offerings were announced by Nintendo this week a surprise additions tot eh benefits already included in the service and will be live starting on November 1st. They include double the Gold Points spent on eligible games and DLCs as well as some icons that invoke the Nintendo 64 era.
Netflix Wants to Shift Its Anime Production Strategy, Says New Report
Netflix has come a long way since the service debuted, and these days, the global giant is known for pushing streaming to the world's stage. With its reach covering the globe, Netflix has become a go-to solution for our entertainment needs. From movies to shows, the service has them all, and it began moving into the anime sphere several years ago. Butt if a new report is right, then it seems Netflix is ready to shake up its production procedures for future titles.
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
Steam Game Climbs Top-Seller Charts After Big Release
If neither Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 nor Gotham Knights are part of your weekend plans, there's another game on Steam that might warrant your attention if you're looking for something to play. It's called RimWorld, but it's not just RimWorld. It's RimWorld – Biotech, a new expansion for the game that was accompanied by an update with both of those causing the game to rocket upwards on Steam's top-seller charts even amid two other big releases.
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
Gotham Knights: Can You Play as Batman?
Gotham Knights players might be disappointed with the lack of unlockable characters in the game. The new multiplayer action RPG by Warner Bros. Montreal gives players the option to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin from the outset, with players able to switch between all four characters in between nightly patrols. However, there is one notable Batman family character that's initially missing from the game's roster – Batman himself. While the opening cinematic of the game establishes that Batman is dead, many players have wondered whether Batman somehow appears as an unlockable character accessible after players complete the main plotline. Unfortunately, for reasons that become rather obvious over the course of the story, Batman is not a playable character in Gotham Knights, even after the game is completed.
Amazon Prime Free Games for November 2022 Leaked
It looks like Prime Gaming's upcoming lineup of free games on PC for the month of November 2022 have leaked ahead of an official announcement. Each and every month, those who subscribe to Amazon Prime are able to download a new slate of games on PC for no cost whatsoever. And while this lineup of free games often varies in quality from month to month, it looks like November's offering is going to be one of the strongest that we've seen in 2022.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Celebrates Anime's Debut With Power
Chainsaw Man is now working its way through its premiere anime season this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate the anime's debut by bringing Power to life! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been massive in its own right as it was not only the most anticipated new anime release of the year overall, but it has also already been one of the biggest premieres. Things got off to an explosive start in the first couple of episodes as fans were introduced to some heavy hitters from the manga like Power.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Upset Over Removal of Helpful Feature
PlayStation Plus subscribers have found themselves a bit annoyed in the wake of Sony potentially removing a helpful feature that was previously part of the service. Ever since PS Plus received a massive overhaul earlier in 2022, it has been a bit difficult to keep track of what games are coming and going from the extensive PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries. And while Sony previously provided a way of informing subscribers of when titles would be exiting, it seems that this feature is no longer around.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay "Shouts At The Devil" With Videl
Videl retiring from the battlefield, spending her time mostly raising Pan and not harnessing the energy that she was able to discover following her training with her partner Gohan. Luckily, Son Gohan has picked up the slack in his own training, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero giving Goku's son a serious power-up wherein he can access the power of his "Beast" transformation that not only transforms his hair into a shade of grey, but also might make him the most powerful Z-Fighter in the universe.
Fallout 4 Getting PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrade
Bethesda has announced that it will be upgrading its popular open-world RPG Fallout 4 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. Since first launching back in 2015, Fallout 4 has continued to be a very popular game that still boasts a rather large community of players. And with this in mind, Bethesda has decided to make the game even better for those who happen to own current-generation hardware.
Hasbro's Massive Galactus Action Figure Trends as Fans Start Receiving Viral Toy
Last year, Hasbro upset the action figure status quo by introducing a truly massive Galactus toy. Funded through the toymaker's HasLab program, the figure clocks in at a whopping 32 inches, compared to the line's usual six-inch lineup. Now that Hasbro has had a chance to produce the toys, consumers are starting to get them in the mail and they can't stop raving about the new figure. In fact, so many people are posting pictures of their new Galactus Marvel Legends figure, the Marvel cosmic stalwart became a trending topic.
New Marvel Game Tops Charts Immediately After Release
A new video game associated with Marvel has quickly jumped to the top of the download charts after having been available for less than a week. In recent years, Marvel has made a more concentrated effort in the gaming space with titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel's Avengers. And while all of these titles are playable across console and PC platforms, it's mobile devices where Marvel is now finding quite a bit of success.
