Tom Brady Speaks Out About Retirement Rumors

Tom Brady buccaneers.com

The past few months haven't exactly gone as planned for Tom Brady.

Since he opted to un-retire and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rumors have swirled that the superstar quarterback's marriage with Gisele Bundchen is on the rocks. On the field, Brady and the Bucs are 3-3 after a loss to the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

But Brady pushed back on any thought that he could bail on the season.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Brady said there is "no retirement in my future."

"#Bucs QB Tom Brady on some people speculating that he won't finish out the season: 'I love the sport. I love the teammates. I want to do a great job with this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future.'" -- Ari Meirov

It was unclear whether Brady simply meant he has no plans to retire during the 2022 season, or whether he's already thinking ahead to 2023.

Brady announced his retirement in February before reversing course 40 days later and returning to the Bucs. He's currently playing on a one-year, $15 million contract.