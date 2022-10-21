Read full article on original website
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
Did Henry Cavill's Superman Return Just Crush Marvel's Ant-Man 3 Trailer?
Marvel released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and as you will see in the social media reactions below, the biggest reaction from fans isn't about Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) or new Marvel heroes (Cassie Lang) – it really more about Superman. Unfortunately for Marvel Studios, for the first time they may have been trumped in PR maneuvers by Warner Bros. and DC Films: while the Ant-Man 3 trailer was dropping, Henry Cavill officially announced his Superman return!
Henry Cavill Breaks Silence on His Return as Superman: "A Very Small Taste of Things to Come"
Spoilers ahead for Black Adam, in theaters now. Henry Cavill took to Instagram today to officially confirm his intent to return as Superman, sharing a new image of himself in the costume and promising that there is much more to come. The star said that he waited until after Black Adam's opening weekend had happened, in the hopes that he would not spoil the mid-credits stinger in which Cavill's Superman turned up to have a chat with Dwayne Johnson's antihero. Now that the internet at large knows all about that, though, Cavill is on the record that this is just the beginning.
Black Adam Ending Explained
Black Adam finally premiered in theaters this past weekend, ushering in a new era of the live-action DC Films world. The film not only featured the long-awaited live-action debut of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, but a surprising roster of heroes and villains from across DC Comics — all of which culminated in an epic battle that fans had to see to believe. If you need help breaking down the finale of Black Adam, here's what you need to know. Obviously, spoilers for Black Adam below! Only look if you want to know!
Black Adam Box Office To Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Opening Weekend Ever
Black Adam is about to become Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's biggest opening weekend as a leading man. The film already became Johnson's biggest opening day ever, earning $25 million on Friday alone. The film's three-day opening total is climbing to more than $60 million, Johnson's strongest start. Black Adam setting a career record for Johnson comes with it carrying a B+ CinemaScore. There's also a clear contrast between critics and audience on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation site. Only 41% of critics have reviewed Black Adam positively, amounting to a "rotten" aggregate score. However, 89% of audience members who chose to review the film on the site gave it a positive rating. Black Adam's critics' consensus on the site reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown."
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Surprising Answer About Marvel Future
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law came to an end last week, and Marvel fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting a second season or if Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will be showing up again in another project. There are many places Jen could pop up, including World War Hulk, which hasn't been officially announced but was teased in the finale. Maslany recently spoke to TV Line about the series and was asked about her MCU future. Currently, Maslany claims to know nothing about what's next, but we're all hoping that's a classic Marvel actor lie.
Beetlejuice 2 Might Not Include Tim Burton, Director Reveals Why
Beetlejuice 2 might not end up including Tim Burton and he has some ideas why. Deadline reports that he made some of the comments during a recent Masterclass. Now, Plan B productions has been confirmed as working on the sequel earlier this year. But, Burton seemed to be ambivalent about his own involvement. When approached by the outlet, the filmmaker clarified that "nothing is out of the question." It's a weird space for the long-requested follow-up. Beetlejuice was nothing short of a smash hit many moons ago. With the current landscape of remakes and reboots, it seems like the perfect cultural artifact to shine-up. However, just because these beloved projects can come back from the dead, that doesn't mean their entire creative teams are along for the ride. Doing his part to aid in the mystery, Burton tried to address all the fervor in his signature tone. Take a look at his read of the situation down below!
Dwayne Johnson Wants to See The Mummy Returns Co-Star Brendan Fraser "On Oscar Stage" for The Whale
Brendan Fraser's performance in The Whale is already getting a lot of awards buzz ahead of its theatrical debut in December, and while fans of the actor are thrilled for the recognition and attention Fraser is getting, there's someone else who is just as excited for the star and who wants to see him on the Oscar stage — Dwayne Johnson. The Black Adam star recently told MTV News (via EW) that he wants to see his The Mummy Returns co-star "go all the way" and bring home an Academy Award for his work in The Whale and deliver an amazing speech.
Batman/Spawn Full-Color Todd McFarlane Variant Cover Revealed (Exclusive)
Todd McFarlane's Batman/Spawn crossover comic, Batman/Spawn #1, is set to arrive in December and will reunite McFarlane and Greg Capullo on the one-shot which will see the two dark heroes unwillingly pit against each other by a sinister foe. It's an event that fans have been waiting nearly two decades for. But now, fans have something else to get excited about. ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of the full-color McFarlane variant cover for Batman/Spawn #1. The reveal of the full-color version of the cover comes after McFarlane revealed the black and white version to us on Saturday with this new full-color version offering rich new details to the cover. The colorist on the piece is FCO Plascencia who has an extensive history doing work on Batman as well as is the current colorist for Image's King Spawn series.
Doctor Who: All the Doctors That Appeared In the Power of the Doctor
The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, has aired on the BBC and will debut on Sunday night in the United States [SPOILERS follow]. In addition to Whittaker's regeneration, which had an unexpected outcome, the episode included appearances by several former Doctor Who stars who aided the Doctor in her moment of crisis. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special would be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate -- "It's one for the Whovians," she told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive" -- these Doctor Who returns (on top of several returning companions and the Master, Daleks, and Cybermen all threatening the Doctor in a single episode for the first time in modern Doctor Who history) seems to have been what she was referring to.
Black Adam: Henry Cavill's Superman Contract Revealed
From faceless Superman to a future face-off with Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill's Man of Steel returned over the weekend in Black Adam's end credits scene. Reprising the role he originated in 2013's Zack Snyder-directed Man of Steel and 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the cameo marked Cavill's first time in the role since 2017's Justice League. (Cavill did not film additional scenes for the Snyder Cut of the reworked superhero ensemble, released last year as Zack Snyder's Justice League.) After faceless cameos played by body doubles in Shazam! and the Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker, Cavill is making it official: Superman has returned.
Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed
Earlier this month, Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor beloved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at the age of 72 and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure attributed to several health issues. The report cites Coltrane's death certificate which notes that the actor was dealing with heart issues as well as sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and had previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Coltrane had dealt with health issues for some time and had utilized a wheelchair since 1999 due to osteoarthritis and pain.
Annihilators: How Nova and Silver Surfer Could Be the Future After Guardians of the Galaxy Ends
Soon enough, it may be quite a time to be a fan of cosmic characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 2023 release slate for Marvel Studios features virtually only cosmic-adjacent projects from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Even more, two recent reports suggest more space-faring Marvel icons will also join the mix before too long at all.
Netflix Cancels New Comedy Series Before First Season Premieres
The digital media landscape is ever-changing with streamers recently testing the waters with cancellations and the like. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery, that means shelving films that have already been filmed and are well into post-production. Netflix has now made a similar move, cancelling one of its upcoming shows whilst in the midst of production. Monday afternoon, the streamer canceled Bad Crimes, an animated project from the minds of Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.
Anne Hathaway Really Wants Princess Diaries 3 to Happen
Anne Hathaway has had a pretty prolific career over the years, from Oscar-winning performances to major blockbuster fare. But for an entire generation of fans, Hathaway might be best known for her starring role in The Princess Diaries, Disney's 2001 adaptation of Meg Cabot's book of the same name. The film was followed by an equally-beloved sequel, 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, and fans have only been more and more eager to see the series further continue in some way. There's been rumblings of a third Princess Diaries film for a while — and in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hathaway seemed more than on board with the idea.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Debuts New Poster Featuring Kang the Conqueror
Kang the Conqueror looms large in a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man 3 officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige declared the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released its first trailer earlier today, giving fans a new look at Jonathan Majors as the villainous Kang. Much like previous Ant-Man posters, a new poster for the third film in the trilogy shrinks Ant-Man and Wasp down, while also unmasking Kang the Conqueror.
Star Trek's 10 Original Movies Have Found a New Streaming Home
Star Trek's 10 original movies have found a new streaming home on HBO Max. The films recently left Paramount+ after joining the streaming service in November 2021, making every Star Trek movie became available to stream on the same platform that is the exclusive streaming home of every episode of Star Trek television for the first time. However, the exit of the Star Trek films featuring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast and the Star Trek: The Next Generation meant those films were no longer available to stream anywhere, leaving Paramount+ in the United States with only 2009's Star Trek and its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness. Star Trek Beyond remained on AMC+.
1899 Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the official trailer for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The streamer first revealed 1899 during its big Tudum fan event in September, which follows a group of passengers traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It's here that the series' big mystery begins, as the Kerberos goes out in search of the missing Prometheus. The ocean can be a very unforgiving place, and an empty Prometheus only serves to ramp up the intensity. 1899 isn't your typical cruise ship vacation show, as its first trailer highlights.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals Bill Murray's Marvel Character
Bill Murray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks a lot like Bill Murray. The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuted Monday, introducing the Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star as a swaggering inhabitant of the Quantum Realm. The trailer shows the Ant-Fam — Avengers Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — transported into the dimension, one of the many realities conquered by the time-lord Kang (Jonathan Majors). Watch it below.
