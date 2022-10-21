Read full article on original website
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
Man killed in Stonington train crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man killed in a train crash Friday has been identified. Christian County Coroner Amy C. Calvert Winans says 69-year-old Stephen Jordan was killed while operating equipment on the train tracks. The crash happened near American Legion Way and the Norfolk Southern Railway crossing in...
Decatur Fire Department responds to cooking fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, the Decatur Fire Department put out a cooking fire. The fire happened around 5:37 p.m. in the 3200 block of Dove Drive. When crews arrived at the house, they reported seeing smoke coming from the front door and eaves of the house. Officials...
