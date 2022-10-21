‘Dead To Me’ Season 3 Release Date, Cast Returning, Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

Netflix’s popular dark comedy, Dead to Me , finally has a release date for season 3 on Nov. 17, 2022. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return as Jen Harding and Judy Hale after another hit-and-run. Take a look at the epic trailer, which gives a small glimpse into the final season.

The third and final season of Dead to Me finally has a release date of Nov. 17, 2022, on Netflix. All 10 episodes will hit the streaming giant at the same time.

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3: Christina Applegate as Jen and Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale | Saeed Adyani / NETFLIX

‘Dead to Me’ cast returning for season 3

Along with Applegate and Cardellini, Luke Roessler returns for Dead to Me Season 3 as Jen’s son, Henry Harding. However, that’s all we know so far for returning cast members. According to IMDb , the first episode contains several new cast members. However, we only know these additions because of the Netflix trailer.

Ren Burttet joins the episode as an orderly, while Staci Lynn Fletcher is Nurse Maureen. Turhan Troy Caylak plays Dr. Kaan Abaci, and JusTina Lynn Johnson plays a new detective investigating the latest hit and run. Evan Shafran joins the cast as a Laguna Police Officer, and Jason-Shane Scott is a random shirtless man.

The ‘Dead to Me’ trailer for season 3 gives a quick recap

For those viewers who completely forget what happened in Dead to Me Season 1 and 2, the season 3 trailer gives a brief reminder. It begins with a replay of Judy Hale and her ex-fiancé, Steve Wood (James Marsden), in the car when they strike Ted (Jen’s now dead husband).

“Poor little widow, all alone,” Steve Wood says in the next scene. “Cheating husband.”

Then we watch a replay of Jen striking Steve on the head before he falls into the pool, blood spilling everywhere. There’s a glimpse of the freezer where Jen and Judy hid Steve’s body inside. Then viewers watch as Jen confesses to police detective Ana Perez (Diana-Maria Riva).

“Judy, I know you think you’re the reason all of our problems started,” Jen begins in a letter to her best friend. “But they existed long before we met. And I’m so glad that we met. You are the best friend I’ve ever known, the best person I’ve ever known.”

Throughout the montage, viewers watch Jen burn Steve’s car and several sweet scenes between Jen and Judy. Then, we finally get to one new scene from Dead to Me Season 3. Jen and Judy beg for the doctor with numerous expletives, and the orderly responds with some of his own.

The synopsis for season 3 teases’ shocking news’

“Jen and Judy return for the third and final season,” the Netflix synopsis for Dead to Me Season 3 reads. “In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news, and are ready to risk their lives for a friendship that’s above the law.”

We find out that Dead to Me Season 3 is the last season. Plus, both women receive news to propel us into an outrageous season 3. Series creator Liz Feldman dropped a teaser on her Instagram account recently.

“ONE MONTH FROM TODAY!! @deadtome Season 3 premieres Nov. 17 on @netflix! Can’t wait for you to see these two ladies kill it. Pun possibly intended.”

Dead to Me Season 3 drops on Netflix on Nov. 17, 2022. The first two seasons are available on the streaming giant for a quick binge before the series returns.