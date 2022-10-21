2 Key Raiders Players Did Not Practice Thursday

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-4 and coming off of a bye in Week 6.

Despite the extra rest, two key pass-catchers for Las Vegas did not practice Thursday, putting their availability for Sunday's game into question.

In an update sent out by Field Yates today, tight end Darren Waller missed his second consecutive practice this week, while wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was absent with a new hip injury.

"Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow did not practice today and was added to the injury report due to a hip issue. TE Darren Waller missed his second straight practice coming out of the bye week," Yates tweeted Thursday.

Waller suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Las Vegas' Week 5 loss to Kansas City.

Renfrow, on the other hand, logged a full practice yesterday, which suggests that his hip injury reported today is a new ailment and one worth monitoring moving forward.

Both players are currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Houston, though they will have one more opportunity to modify that designation should either return to practice Friday.