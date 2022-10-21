Read full article on original website
Why are Tom Brady, Bucs struggling? Rex Ryan gets right to the point
You knew Rex Ryan wouldn't pass up an opportunity to analyze Tom Brady's downfall. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second consecutive loss Sunday, a shocking 21-3 defeat to a Carolina Panthers team that essentially waved the white flag on its season by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bucs now have as many losses through seven games (four) as they had in the entire 2021 regular season.
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
How Patrick Mahomes turned his interception into the Chiefs’ best play in a 44-23 win against the 49ers.
Russell Wilson out, Brett Rypien to start for Broncos
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play on Sunday against the Jets. Wilson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out, according to multiple reports. Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. It’s the second start of his career, and the first start, a win, was also against the Jets.
Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through
For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
Aaron Rodgers: I’m not worried about this squad
The Packers lost their third straight game on Sunday and are now 3-4 on the season, which has plenty of the team’s fans worried about what the future holds for this year’s club. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t dust off one of his old chestnuts and tell people to...
Mike Tomlin: Game came down to Steelers dropping interceptions, Dolphins catching theirs
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins came down to one team’s defense being able to catch the football, and one team’s defense not. “You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like that developed into, it’s about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn’t, and that’s the lens in which I see it. The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn’t catch ours, and that’s probably the difference in the game.”
Undefeated Eagles likely to have a high first-round draft pick, thanks to the Saints
The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team, but even if they keep it up and end up winning the Super Bowl, they’re likely to be in position to add one of the elite players in the 2023 NFL draft. That’s because in addition to their own first-round...
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
Report: Chiefs make unexpected decision on Trent McDuffie ahead of Week 7
There was hope that Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie would be activated from IR ahead of Week 7 but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping to get cornerback Trent McDuffie back on the active roster this week, but that reportedly won’t happen.
Benching of Matt Ryan becomes latest quarterback failure for Colts
The sudden retirement of Andrew Luck continues to reverberate through the Colts organization. It’s not Luck’s fault. Any NFL player can leave whatever he wants. Any player who no longer wants to play should leave. But the reality is that Luck’s late-August departure in 2019 has sent the franchise into a tailspin from which it hasn’t recovered.
Broncos place Mike Boone on injured reserve
The Broncos put another running back on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that Mike Boone will miss at least the last four games after hurting his ankle in Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the Jets. Javonte Williams was already on the list after tearing his ACL earlier this season.
Five reasons 49ers will upset Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV rematch
The stakes are different, the setting is different and so are the rosters of the two teams. But for some reason, this regular-season matchup between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs feels as if it's for all the marbles. It's not. In fact, the Super Bowl LIV rematch at Levi's...
Patriots elevate two players from practice squad for Bears game
The New England Patriots have elevated veteran linebacker Jamie Collins and offensive lineman Bill Murray from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night's Week 8 showdown with the Chicago Bears. Collins, 32, joined the Patriots practice squad on Oct. 3 to mark his fourth stint with the...
Jourdan Lewis out for year after Lisfranc injury
The Cowboys beat the Lions on Sunday, but they lost a member of their secondary in the process. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis was carted to the locker room after hurting his foot while intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter. According to multiple reports, the injury will end Lewis’ season.
Joe Burrow goes off as Bengals beat Falcons
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the finest games of his NFL career today against the Falcons, throwing the ball with ease and racking up huge passing numbers as the Bengals led from start to finish. Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards, with three touchdowns and...
Why Eagles' Christian McCaffrey trade pursuit broke down
The Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team and they look like legit Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 8. But Howie Roseman is always looking for upgrades, and ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline it sounds like he was poking around a potential mega-upgrade... but wasn't willing to pay what it would've cost.
WATCH: Zappe throws TD pass immediately after replacing Jones
The New England Patriots started Mac Jones at quarterback in Monday night's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, but he didn't even make it through the first half. After struggling to pick up yards and throwing an interception, Jones was benched early in the second quarter and replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe.
How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs
SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
How McCaffrey addition impacts 49ers' Super Bowl odds
The 49ers made a splash Thursday night by trading for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, reminding the rest of the NFL that they are indeed still hunting the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. But did the decision to make a move for the All-Pro -- which cost...
Broncos sign Marlon Mack
Veteran running back Marlon Mack has found a new NFL home in Denver. The Broncos are signing Mack off the 49ers’ practice squad, and he will fly to London with the team to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, his agents told Adam Schefter. Denver has been trying to...
