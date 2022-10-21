Read full article on original website
Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs
Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
Economies in Asia Have the Tools to Manage Economic Headwinds, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Says
Asian economies are well-equipped to withstand economic headwinds next year, the U.S. Treasury said following the conclusion of the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting In Thailand this week. During the two-day APEC finance ministers' meeting, countries pledged not to adjust exchange rates for competitive purposes. Countries also agreed to use all...
Hong Kong Markets Rebound Slightly After Plunge, Asia-Pacific Markets Rise
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks were volatile while mainland China markets continued to slide Tuesday, while other major Asian markets rose after Wall Street's second straight positive session. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong recovered slightly to trade 0.87% higher after falling earlier...
China GDP Beats With a Bounce in the Third Quarter, Delayed Data Shows
BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
Why China Won't Bail Out Its Real Estate Sector
China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
Investor Fears About Xi's New Leadership Team ‘May Be Misguided'
The plunge in Chinese stocks on Monday, especially internet tech giants such as Alibaba, "may be misguided," consulting firm Teneo said in a note. New promotions to China's core leadership team are close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and previously led "rich provinces where economic growth is still the top priority," the report said.
Alibaba, Tencent Shares Plummet 11% Alongside China Tech Stocks as Xi Tightens Grip on Power
Shares of Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent closed down more than 11%; search company Baidu was 12% lower while food delivery firm Meituan tanked more than 14%. The moves come after Chinese President Xi Jinping paved the way for an unprecedented third term as leader and packed the Politburo standing committee with loyalists.
JPMorgan President Says a Recession May Be Price to Pay to Beat Inflation, Market Bottom Not in Yet
While there is a growing chorus of voices who say that the Federal Reserve should slow or halt its rate increases, JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto is not in that camp. "I think putting inflation back in a box is very important," Pinto told CNBC in an interview. "If it causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time, that is the price we have to pay."
Tesla Shares Down After Elon Musk's EV Firm Cuts Price of Cars in China
Tesla shares slipped Monday after the company cut the price of some of its cars in China. Shares of the electric car maker dropped as much as 7% Monday. The starting price for the Model 3 sedan was cut to 265,900 yuan ($36,615) from 279,900 yuan. The Model Y sport utility vehicle now costs 288,900 yuan versus the previous price of 316,900 yuan.
Single-Bond ETFs May Be the Key to Revolutionize Trading Treasurys
Single-bond exchanged traded funds may be the key to solving some frequent investing problems. In August, F/m Investments, a $4 billion multi-boutique investment advisor, launched three single-bond ETFs: the US Treasury 10 Year ETF (UTEN), US Treasury 2 Year ETF (UTWO), and US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL). They're...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. You want earnings? We've got earnings. It's the biggest week yet for this earnings season, particularly for megacap tech names. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta, Apple and Amazon all are scheduled to deliver quarterly reports. Companies have generally reported solid results, with some exceptions. This trend has contributed to volatility in the market as investors look for a bottom. On Friday, stocks surged to cap their best week since June, even as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates again while inflation remains hot. (Follow live market updates.) Here are the major companies reporting this week:
China Shuffles Leadership Committee and Retains Many Xi Allies
Wang Yang, who is known to be more market-oriented and a potential premier candidate, was not included in the new list of 205 members of the central committee of the Communist Party of China. Li Qiang, Shanghai's party secretary, and other President Xi Jinping loyalists remained on the central committee...
China's Premier Dropped in Leadership Shuffle at Party Congress
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the nation's No. 2 official and a chief proponent of economic reforms, is among four of the seven members of the nation's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee who will not be reappointed in a leadership shuffle Sunday. The four were not on the list of the ruling...
Roma inclusion in Europe 'too slow': study
Deplorable living conditions, gloomy prospects at school and at work: the situation of Roma communities in Europe has not improved despite EU objectives to facilitate their integration, a report by the bloc's rights agency said on Tuesday. Across Europe, Roma continue to "face shocking levels of deprivation, marginalisation and discrimination," said Michael O'Flaherty, director of the Vienna-based European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA).
‘Groundbreaking milestone’: world reacts to Rishi Sunak as next British prime minister
News that Rishi Sunak will take office as Britain’s next prime minister – the third in less than two months – raised cheers in New Delhi, calls for stability from Europe and praise as a “groundbreaking milestone” from the US. World leaders lauded the significance...
