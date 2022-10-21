ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Carol Hunter
3d ago

Typical trick. The Union always uses their member's money supporting only Dems. I got a phone call supposedly from an independent poll survey. It was actually all slanted toward Hoyle. The " pollster" repeatedly asked me if I hadn't seen the "concerning" ad about Skarlotos. She asked me why I didn't believe the ad and I told her I did bit Alek has explained and apologized and I wondered why Hoyle didn't present a platform. She just keeps running a negative ad. After asking me the same question several different ways, I finally shut her up by telling her I was a registered Democrat but would be voting mostly Republican.

5
Sal G
3d ago

RED TSUNAMI 2022 will wipe out the blue...so VOTE RED to R.emove E.very D.emocrat & VOTE NO on 114!❤🇺🇸💙

8
Washington Examiner

Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change

Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A ‘no’ on Measure 112

Oregon voters are being reassured that if they vote for Measure 112, this will result in nothing more than a little “political correction” to Oregon’s irremediable racist past. The measure would amend the state’s version of the 13th Amendment by removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment.
The Associated Press

Congressman's ouster imperils Democrats' hold on Oregon seat

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary. His ouster from Oregon’s 5th District, along with new boundaries that make the district a little less blue, is complicating Democratic efforts to hold the seat in the November midterm elections. As Election Day approaches, national political analysts are pegging the race between McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer as a toss-up. The election of either candidate would be historic: McLeod-Skinner would be Oregon’s first openly gay congressional delegate, while Chavez-DeRemer is one of two House candidates aspiring to be the first Oregon Latina elected to Congress. The 5th District isn’t the only surprisingly close contest for Democrats in Oregon: The party is under siege in a closely watched gubernatorial race and the newly formed 6th Congressional District is also competitive.
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Updates Marijuana Licencing Criteria To Include A Human Trafficking Rule

Today’s requirements for Oregon marijuana licence holders include a new reporting obligation for human trafficking. This Thursday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved the final rules governing the moratorium on marijuana licences that the legislature passed and that is valid until March 31, 2024. Additionally, the OLCC adopted regulations on Wednesday mandating marijuana licence holders and their staff members to report any suspicions of human or sex trafficking.
Lake Oswego Review

Measure 114 is first gun control initiative in two decades

Firearms training and ammo magazine limits are proposed; Oregon Legislature has taken other steps since 2015.Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in the past eight years, including a 2021 law requiring safe storage of firearms and enabling public schools, community colleges and state universities to ban firearms from their grounds. Like the 2000 measure, Measure 114...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’

One thing that stuck out to Republican candidate Tracy Cramer in talking to voters in Woodburn, Gervais and Salem recently was how upset parents still felt about how K-12 education was handled during the pandemic.  She said they were frustrated with long school closures and concerned about some lessons overheard or seen in online classes. […] The post State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kotek’s low education standards

Why do we have people running for office that want to dumb down our children? Why are they even on the ballot? Why is The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsing someone who would even consider this? (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16)
KATU.com

Oregon gubernatorial candidates address a lack of data on homelessness

SALEM, Ore. — A recent survey found that homelessness is the top concern for Oregonians, and all three candidates for governor have made it a central part of their platforms. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan have both been vocal about the need to better understand why...
WWEEK

Has Slavery Really Been Legal in Oregon Up Till Now?

My Voters’ Pamphlet says Measure 112 “removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime” from the Oregon Constitution. Are they telling me that slavery has been legal in Oregon up till now? —Brylee C. Tolerance and equity have been central to Oregon’s identity...
