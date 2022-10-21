ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, TX

Last night the following 18 members of our chapter received their FFA jackets

 4 days ago

Santa Fe FFA

Santa Fe FFA

Santa Fe FFA

Santa Fe FFA

· Last night the following 18 members of our chapter received their FFA jackets & we announced our 2022-2023 Greenhand Officer Team!

Don’t they look all look sharp?!

Congratulations to all!!!

Anthony Almazan

Chelsey Coulter

Cadence Creacy

Larissa Curtner

Jolie Van Houten - Greenhand Reporter

Jeremy Jeansonne

Carly Lazenby

Madalyn Leitner

Mykalan Leitner

Alazae Martinez - Greenhand Vice President

Peyton McCarty - Greenhand Treasurer

Abigail Moore - Greenhand Secretary

Jake Nugent

Abigail O’Brien

Kaitlyn Renz

Mackensie Scales

Baylee Wooten

Lucy Yarbrough

