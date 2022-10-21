Last night the following 18 members of our chapter received their FFA jackets
Santa Fe FFA
· Last night the following 18 members of our chapter received their FFA jackets & we announced our 2022-2023 Greenhand Officer Team!
Don’t they look all look sharp?!
Congratulations to all!!!
Anthony Almazan
Chelsey Coulter
Cadence Creacy
Larissa Curtner
Jolie Van Houten - Greenhand Reporter
Jeremy Jeansonne
Carly Lazenby
Madalyn Leitner
Mykalan Leitner
Alazae Martinez - Greenhand Vice President
Peyton McCarty - Greenhand Treasurer
Abigail Moore - Greenhand Secretary
Jake Nugent
Abigail O’Brien
Kaitlyn Renz
Mackensie Scales
Baylee Wooten
Lucy Yarbrough
