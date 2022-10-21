Australian Disability Accommodation Platform and Marketing Service, Sil Finder, Helps Match Disabled People with Their Dream Homes

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Online Travel Company Travelwire Offers The Best Price And Concierge Services For Travelers’ Best Dream Vacations
Travelwire is a reputed online travel company with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and has been providing high-quality personalized travel products and services to consumers worldwide since 2011. The company's mission is to help travelers plan their dream vacations by providing them with vacation packages and tours best suited to their needs. Their comprehensive travel services include hotels, flights, activities, car rentals, cruises and vacation packages in the US, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico, Asia, and European destinations. They also help travelers on a tight budget to find the cheapest airline tickets and cheap hotels without compromising quality.
Woonsocket Call
Tremendous success of 2022 Global digital economy Summit
The 2022 Global Digital Economy Summit Gala Banquet was successfully held at the Sydney Town Hall at 7pm Sydney time on October 17, 2022. Nearly 500 guests were attending the Gala Banquet including government officials, NGOs, representatives of Australian Chinese communities, financial, scientific, and technological industries, and elites from around the world. They gathered to celebrate a gala banquet with the theme of digital economy and Metaverse technology experience.
Woonsocket Call
Why Smartphone Repairs Are Best Left to the Professionals
You simply want your device fixed!. So, what should you check for while looking for a device repair shop?. Have you ever dropped your phone and heard the terrifying sound of the screen cracking? Or did you mistreat your charging phone to the point that the charging port is no longer functional? You’d think that would be the end of your worries, but then you go online to look for a “phone repair shop near me” and are overwhelmed with ads promising “Lowest Price Repairs,” “Repairs in Minutes” and other such promises. You simply want your device fixed!. So, what should you check for while looking for a device repair shop?
Woonsocket Call
Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp
Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...
Woonsocket Call
Reveal Begins Rapid Deployment of Automated Data Connectors After Acquiring Technically Creative
Acquisition fuses Technically Creative’s expert team and established technology with Reveal’s leading AI platform to collect data and deliver insights with less time and resources. Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, announced today the acquisition of Technically Creative, an elite technology services company specializing...
Woonsocket Call
How to Use Free Classified Ads to Grow Any Business
Classified Ads are a great way to reach the target audience. They're inexpensive, effective, and simple to set up. - Low cost: Classified ads are more affordable than other forms of advertising. - Targeted: Classified ads allow you to reach customers in your area or customers with similar interests as...
Woonsocket Call
Lookah Launches New Dragon Egg Portable E-Rig
LOS ANGELES - October 23, 2022 - (Newswire.com) The Dragon Egg is the latest portable electronic dab rig from Lookah. It fulfills the need for water-filtered vaping with a durable design. With more states legalizing marijuana products, people are turning to erigs for smoother water filtered vaping to avoid the...
Woonsocket Call
Viking Energy Group Inc. (OTC: VKIN) Offers Investors An Opportunity To Enter Clean Green Energy Sector With Multiple Revenue Streams
Viking Energy Group Inc.’s (OTC: VKIN) James Doris, President and CEO, offers investors a way to become involved in the green clean energy sector globally with a strategic difference: he’s pragmatic about acquiring new for-profit technologies (including carbon-capture technology) via ready-to-market products. Doris Operates VKIN As Green Energy...
Horror as seven workers fall through a factory roof in Sydney's west
Seven workers have fallen through the roof of a factory cool room in Sydney's western suburbs. Firefighters are on the scene of the industrial complex at Cavasinni Pl, Wetherill Park. A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the workers had landed on machinery. Specialist rescue firefighters are working with paramedics...
Woonsocket Call
To bring Innovation in Streaming, T2K Pronto is set to release in 2023
T2K Pronto is a streaming network company that helps upcoming talents and like-minded people share and develop their ideas. Like-minded people who want to thrive in their respective industries need a network or way to communicate with each other so they can help out in any project and share ideas that can prove successful. T2K Pronto is set to launch a streaming network that will provide young entrepreneurs, filmmakers, and music pioneers with a network to help engage in healthy communication and develop their ideas.
Woonsocket Call
Headwall Partners to Present at the 2022 North American Steel Alliance Forecast Conference
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - October 24, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent corporate finance and strategic advisory firm focused principally on the steel & metals industry, today announced that its Founder and Managing Partner, Peter J. Scott, will present at the North American Steel Alliance (NASA) Forecast Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Sidra Capital Announces the First Close of an Asia-Pacific Private Equity Co-Investment Strategy With BlackRock Alternatives
Sidra Capital, the Saudi based alternative asset manager, partners with BlackRock Alternatives to announce the first close of the Sidra-BlackRock Asia-Pacific Private Equity Strategy. The bespoke strategy looks to provide investors with unique Shari’ah compliant private equity opportunities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The strategy leverages BlackRock’s established GP...
Woonsocket Call
$500+ Million LiDAR Drones (Topographic, Bathymetric) Markets - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "LiDAR Drone Market by LiDAR Type (Topographic, Bathymetric), By Component (LiDAR Lasers, UAV Cameras), Drone Type (Rotary-Wing, Fixed-Wing), Range (Short-Range, Medium-range, Long-range), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The LiDAR Drone market is projected to grow from USD 147 million in...
Woonsocket Call
TUTOR Token (TUR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
TUTOR Token (TUR) To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. As a decentralized tutoring protocol based on blockchain technology, TUTOR is here to help develop the world by teaching others their own strengths. Its native token TUTOR Token (TUR) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 21, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Woonsocket Call
TigerEX FastFuture, an Innovative Product of Crypto Derivatives Trading
With the multiple bull-bear cycles of Bitcoin, the public continues to recognize crypto, and crypto exchange has become the infrastructure of the industry. Looking back at the development of the crypto exchange, the technical precipitation of the trading engine and the innovative product strategy is the core elements of the competitiveness of crypto exchange.
Woonsocket Call
SuperSafe LIFEBMS Power Station: VTOMAN Jump 1000 on sale on Amazon
VTOMAN Jump 1000 delivers more than you might expect with an attractive price. California, United States - October 23, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — A portable power station is a device that stores electrical charge in an internal battery with the purpose of transferring the stored charge to your various devices, such as your phone, tablet, laptop, or refrigerator. It delivers power when and where you need it, whether it's during a power outage, camping with the family on the weekends, or anywhere else.
Comments / 0