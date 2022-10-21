Read full article on original website
NVmike
4d ago
We need new leadership! enough of this one🙄...hopefully someone that will not play nice with the nonparticipants of the Civil society and help the mentally ill with long-term care. The streets need to be clean and safe for the participants of the Civil society.
Bea Hedda Koon
4d ago
Why? Haven't you and your snow-buddies, Jacobs Entertainment RUINED 4th enough? Wouldn't vote for this skivvy for all the snow on Colorado.
Record-Courier
The Oct. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — School’s out this week for fall break leading up to Nevada Day which is a state holiday on Friday. The parade is on Saturday, and both Douglas High’s marching band and the ROTC will be participating. I’ll be following up on a rash of...
nnbw.com
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
2news.com
Volunteers Clean up Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery
Ahead of Veteran’s Day, volunteers and the Lizzy Hammond Foundation and PTSD Now partnered to cleanup the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley on October 23, 2022. The organization's staff says the cemetery is overwhelmed and the headstones are overgrown, so volunteers are working to help it shine in honor of service members.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab today in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley Reporter Election Guide: State and County positions
For the upcoming general election, Robert Perea, publisher of The Fernley Reporter, and Cody Wagner, Chair of the Fernley Community Foundation, have teamed up to gather information from local candidates to help educate voters throughout our region. A series of prompts and questions were emailed to primary candidates through their email addresses listed with the Nevada Secretary of State. Responses were not edited for content, punctuation, or grammar. Candidates are listed by position, then alphabetically by last name. We will update this story as candidates submit their responses.
KOLO TV Reno
Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments. The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments. “It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We...
Sierra Sun
History: Boca and Loyalton Railroad triggered rapid development
With a population of just 3,236 as of the 2020 census, Sierra County is the second-least populous county in California. Loyalton, population 740, is the county’s only incorporated city, and there is one traffic light in the entire county – a flashing red at the intersection of highways 49 and 89.
sparkstrib.com
Sparks native opens Coffee N’ Comics across from Reed HS
Sparks native Alex Farside took a significant risk by opening a coffee shop/comic bookstore in Reno before the pandemic. But thanks to his hard work, tenacity, creative marketing, and giving the Reno/Sparks community exactly what they want, his concept did so well that he has now launched another location in Sparks. It’s across from where he went to high school (Farside was also in the first class of Marvin Moss Elementary from kindergarten-sixth grade and went to Mendive before attending Reed High School). Farside then earned a degree in finance from University of Nevada, Reno, with a degree in finance but found that he didn’t want to work on Wall Street or leave the Reno/Sparks area.
Sierra Sun
Tiny Bears Company works to expand presence in Truckee-Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Ricky Magiera, originally from the Los Angeles area, supplies 27 retailers with a variety of wood carvings, all carved with a steady hand wielding a chainsaw. His carvings are not only found in Lake Tahoe but can also be found in Lake Almanor, Colorado, Southern...
Record-Courier
Early morning break-ins result in arrest
A rash of early Saturday morning commercial burglaries resulted in a Sacramento man being detained after a vehicle matching the description of that involved was found behind the former Carson Valley Chevrolet building. Andrey Yakimov, 34, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on a Nevada State Police contempt warrant...
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
Nevada Appeal
Power outage impacting east Carson City residents
More than 1,500 Carson City NV Energy customers in the 89701 zip code are without power this morning. The outage was reported at 7:22 a.m. and expected to last until 9:15. Go to https://www.nvenergy.com/outages-and-emergencies/view-current-outages for more information.
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
mynews4.com
First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway
The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
KOLO TV Reno
Stovall snatches Nevada women’s soccer career saves record
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Nevada Athletics) - Despite Nevada women’s soccer losing 4-0 at New Mexico on Sunday, Kendal Stovall stamped her name in the Pack’s program history. With her second save in the match, the fifth year goalkeeper snagged her 404th career save that made her the program’s all-time leader in career saves. “The fact that my name will be permanently instilled at Nevada is just jaw dropping,” Stovall said. “I could not be more thankful for my peers who have watched and supported me over this five-year journey.”
theatlasheart.com
18 Best Lake Tahoe Hikes for Stunning Views & Mountain Scenery
The best Lake Tahoe hikes to help you make the most of your trip to the Sierra Nevada. I visited Lake Tahoe for the first time this summer, and it did not disappoint! If you’re unfamiliar, Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in the United States. The entire...
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:11 a.m.: The road is now back open. U.S. 395 was closed through Gardnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery...
nomadlawyer.org
Sparks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada. If you are looking for a place to grab a delicious drink, Sparks is the place to go. Sparks is home to several breweries and pubs. Some serve only drinks, but others offer food and microbrews. If you are interested in the...
KOLO TV Reno
UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno said Saturday an incident at a Reno fraternity not affiliated with UNR led to a student being sent to the hospital. Kerri Garcia Hendricks, executive director of Marketing and Communications for UNR, said the incident involved current and prospective members of Tau Kappa Epsilon, a fraternity not affiliated with UNR.
2news.com
Night off the Streets Warming Shelter Starts November 1
On October 22, 2022, volunteers gathered at the First United Methodist Church in Carson City to prepare for the Night off the Streets warming center that starts on November 1. This is the sixth consecutive year the organization will be providing a safe place for those without homes to sleep during the winter nights. It's available from November 1 to March 31.
