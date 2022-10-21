Sparks native Alex Farside took a significant risk by opening a coffee shop/comic bookstore in Reno before the pandemic. But thanks to his hard work, tenacity, creative marketing, and giving the Reno/Sparks community exactly what they want, his concept did so well that he has now launched another location in Sparks. It’s across from where he went to high school (Farside was also in the first class of Marvin Moss Elementary from kindergarten-sixth grade and went to Mendive before attending Reed High School). Farside then earned a degree in finance from University of Nevada, Reno, with a degree in finance but found that he didn’t want to work on Wall Street or leave the Reno/Sparks area.

SPARKS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO