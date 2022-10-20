Read full article on original website
FOOD FOR THOUGHT 2022 OCTOBER
Through the years of the Cedar Key Food Pantry’s operation, client numbers have averaged 40 to 60. The number has now doubled. Food is increasingly expensive and harder to garner, as well. Pantry staff, however, meets the challenge with its constant optimism, seeing itself as fortunate to help those in need.
2022 COASTAL CLEANUP...MOST SUCCESSFUL
International Coastal Cleanup 2022 in Cedar Key was the most successful cleanup to date with an amazing number of volunteers. Volunteers number a whopping 274 this year! Seventeen helped at the marina sorting, counting, and depositing in the proper places debris of all sorts; 257 cleaned the land and water throughout and area of twenty miles. Check out the years’ statistics below. Cedar Key has come a very long way, thanks to many residents, visitors, the Nature Coast Biological Station, the Cedar Key Aquaculture Association, and the City of Cedar Key’s relentless efforts.
CITY COMMISSION MET - 18 OCT 2022
The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 5 pm, at the Cedar Key City Hall. Present were Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Sue Colson, and Commissioners Jim Wortham, Susan Rosenthal, and Nancy Sera. Staff in attendance included: City of Cedar Key Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Department...
