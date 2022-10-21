Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment
Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
Leslie Jordan's Dead: From Harry Styles to Dolly Parton, the Beloved Actor's 5 Best Celeb Stories
Leslie Jordan racked up some good stories throughout his life. The beloved actor and comedian, who died after a car crash on Monday at age 67, met many famous faces throughout his decades-long career. In honor of his life, ET is looking back at the five best, most star-studded interactions...
The Dyson Airwrap Dupe Behind Zendaya's Oscars Hairstyle Is On Sale for 30% Off Right Now
As one of the most coveted beauty tools on the market right now, Dyson Airwraps have become increasingly harder to come by. Which is exactly why when we discover a hair styling tool that mirrors the same bouncy, at-home blowout of an Airwrap and that's available for a fraction of the cost — a Dyson dupe, if you will — we feel obliged to share all about it. Especially if it's on sale.
Cardi B Says She Had 'Beautiful' Talk With Madonna Following Social Media Shade
It’s Up for Cardi B and Madonna! On Sunday, the 30-year-old rapper shared that she and the "Material Girl" singer made amends following a little bit of social media shade. Over the weekend, Madonna took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of her book S.E.X. In the process of celebrating, the 64-year-old called out those who held double standards against her for being outspoken about her sexuality at the time.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' After Breakup, Source Says
No hard cutoffs for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that the two still communicate despite their breakup in August. "Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source says. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."
'A Life in 10 Pictures' Docuseries Shows How Amy Winehouse's Iconic Look Became Her Armor (Exclusive)
Amy Winehouse’s life and legacy will be explored in pictures. In an exclusive trailer for the late singer’s episode of Crackle’s A Life in 10 Pictures docuseries, photographers, friends and family reflect on the star’s life through a series of photographs. "A Life in 10 Pictures...
Sosie Bacon Shares Her Mom Kyra Sedgwick's Motto When It Comes to Jewelry and Tips for Layering
Eye for style! Sosie Bacon shared her top accessory secrets with ET while celebrating the launch of Chanel's 1932 collection and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's first high jewelry collection at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 20. The Smile actress, who has inherited parents...
Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death
Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
