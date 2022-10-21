ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out

Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
ETOnline.com

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment

Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
ETOnline.com

The Dyson Airwrap Dupe Behind Zendaya's Oscars Hairstyle Is On Sale for 30% Off Right Now

As one of the most coveted beauty tools on the market right now, Dyson Airwraps have become increasingly harder to come by. Which is exactly why when we discover a hair styling tool that mirrors the same bouncy, at-home blowout of an Airwrap and that's available for a fraction of the cost — a Dyson dupe, if you will — we feel obliged to share all about it. Especially if it's on sale.
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Says She Had 'Beautiful' Talk With Madonna Following Social Media Shade

It’s Up for Cardi B and Madonna! On Sunday, the 30-year-old rapper shared that she and the "Material Girl" singer made amends following a little bit of social media shade. Over the weekend, Madonna took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of her book S.E.X. In the process of celebrating, the 64-year-old called out those who held double standards against her for being outspoken about her sexuality at the time.
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' After Breakup, Source Says

No hard cutoffs for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that the two still communicate despite their breakup in August. "Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source says. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."
ETOnline.com

Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death

Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
ETOnline.com

Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
