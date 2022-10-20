ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

WILX-TV

Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Drunk driver hits house in Waterloo; $100K in damages

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning. Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.
WATERLOO, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

MSP trooper awarded for seizure of 22 pounds of cocaine

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police trooper has been recognized by a federal anti-drug program for her role in a cocaine bust during a traffic stop in July. Trooper Stephanie Lay was honored and granted a certificate of appreciation during a quarterly meeting of Michigan’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program this week, police announced this week.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MONTPELIER, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio Highway Patrol investigates 3-car crash

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that Johnathan Miller, from Bryan, was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATC going east on U.S. 6 when he rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Seip of Defiance. Because he was speeding, the patrol said Miller’s car continued forward and hit an oncoming 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Shanea Herman of Edgerton.
DEFIANCE, OH
nbc25news.com

Police cruiser hit during multi-county chase involving stolen vehicles

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as noise complaints ends in a multi-county chase and multiple arrests, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the noise complaint at a residence on W. Dickman Road near Hill Brady Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CRITICAL CONDITION: Single vehicle...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

