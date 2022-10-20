Read full article on original website
Another I-94 lane closure coming in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A portion of I-94 in Jackson County is closing down to one lane. The single-lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 for maintenance begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The lane is scheduled to reopen 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
WILX-TV
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
WNDU
St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
45-Year-Old Mollie Royce Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Branch County (Branch County, MI)
Jackson corrections officer killed in I-94 motorcycle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A Michigan Department of Corrections officer from Jackson was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash on I-94, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash at 7:43 p.m., Oct. 22 on M-60 and westbound I-94 in Blackman Township, according to Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
wlen.com
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash in nearby Williams County. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 6, near milepost 9. A vehicle was rear-ended traveling eastbound…and then those two vehicles struck a westbound vehicle.
WANE-TV
Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
WANE-TV
Drunk driver hits house in Waterloo; $100K in damages
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning. Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.
Two people hospitalized after Montpelier shooting in 'familial incident,' police say
MONTPELIER, Ohio — Montpelier police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday. At 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to 911 calls regarding shots fired in the 200 block of W. Water Street. Crews arrived at a residence and found two victims who both appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound. Police recovered the weapon used at the scene.
Missing Bedford Township woman found after search
Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found.
MSP trooper awarded for seizure of 22 pounds of cocaine
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police trooper has been recognized by a federal anti-drug program for her role in a cocaine bust during a traffic stop in July. Trooper Stephanie Lay was honored and granted a certificate of appreciation during a quarterly meeting of Michigan’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program this week, police announced this week.
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Decatur man had meth, THC in system when he hit buggy full of five kids
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L....
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
WANE-TV
Ohio Highway Patrol investigates 3-car crash
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
This is when the phishing scammer got control of the woman's computer and made her believe she somehow had accidentally taken too much of a refund.
wtvbam.com
Work gets 10 to 20 years in MDOC on home invasion and fleeing/eluding charges
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was sentenced on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. 36-year-old Jason Work was ordered to serve between 10 to 20...
nbc25news.com
Police cruiser hit during multi-county chase involving stolen vehicles
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as noise complaints ends in a multi-county chase and multiple arrests, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the noise complaint at a residence on W. Dickman Road near Hill Brady Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CRITICAL CONDITION: Single vehicle...
WILX-TV
Branch County Sheriff’s Office seeks vehicle in catalytic converter theft
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pickup truck in connection with several thefts. According to authorities, the vehicle is involved in the theft of a 2006 Honda Element and the theft of a catalytic converter. The Sheriff’s Office describes the pickup as...
