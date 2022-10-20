ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making Monsters: An in-depth look at Larry Borom

This week, Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan sit down with former Brother Rice (Michigan) Head Coach Dave Sofran, who was Larry Borom’s High School Football Coach and the one who talked Larry into trying out for football in the first place. It’s always interesting to get a peek at the person behind the Chicago Bears player, and that’s what these Making Monsters interviews are all about.
