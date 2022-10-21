Retired lawman takes DeSoto County school board job

A former Southaven police officer was sworn in Thursday as a DeSoto County Schools board member to fill the position vacated by Ann Jolley.

Jerald Wheeler’s primary focus, understandably, is the well-being of students. He supervised school resource officers for 24 years.

“My number one concern is safety for the kids,” Wheeler said. “I guess that’s 30-something years in law enforcement.”

Wheeler, who lives in Walls, has two grandchildren in the DeSoto school system. He also comes from a family of educators, and his wife is a retired educator. He will serve the rest of Jolley’s District 3 term.

The county’s five board members are elected to six-year terms. Jolley, who has dealt with recent health issues, took up her last term in January 2019. She served as board chair. District 4 board member Shelia Riley will move into that role.

Ann Jolley (courtesy DeSoto County Schools)

Wheeler’s swearing-in comes only a few weeks before the Nov. 8 election, when two other board positions are on the ballot.

District 1 board member Milton Nichols is not seeking re-election. Josh Sullivan and James Wright are seeking that seat. District 2 board member Michele Henley is campaigning to retain her seat, challenged by April Wright.

Wheeler, 59, currently oversees the citizens program, the Volunteers in Partnership with the Sheriff (VIPS) at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department. It was a job Sheriff Bill Rasco asked him to take after Wheeler retired from the Southaven Police Department.

He considers the job of the school resource officers and of others connected to students as a vital role with a huge potential impact.

Sometimes, the support they get from track, chess club, theater, or a sports team is the only support they get “because they don’t get it at home,” Wheeler said.

“What we do for the kids is generational,” Wheeler said. “If you help a kid out of a bad spot, they could turn out good and raise good kids themselves.”

The school board decided this summer to set aside $2 million to hire more school resource officers, thus giving each of the district’s 39 schools a full-time police officer.