wfft.com
13-year-old organ donor honored in community motorcycle ride
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- 13-year-old Wayden Bennett craved the melody of a motorcycle engine. “Any chance he got, he was on the bike, any chance,” Wayden’s mom Chantel Bennett said. Saturday there was a symphony. Wayden was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking along the side of...
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
swmichigandining.com
Garcia’s Mexican Kitchen
It’s not very often I come across a restaurant I didn’t know existed in the Kalamazoo Metro area. I get around town a lot so I see the signs for new places pop up all the time. I was in Portage last week just kind of driving aimlessly....
jtv.tv
All-Conference Teams Named at Football Crossover Final
Michigan Center High School quarterback Adrian Putnam, right, was named as the first-team all-conference performer in the Cascades Conference. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (October 23, 2022 10:01 AM) Football fans had a chance to meet the all-conference teams from the Big Eight and Cascades Conferences Saturday. All-conference players...
Three Rivers, MI Locals React to Mans Mysterious Plea For Butter
If you are not paying attention to your local Facebook groups-- you're missing out! Always good for a great laugh, local online groups are a great way for neighbors and communities to stay informed on local happenings. Quite often these groups are helpful, but other times they are downright hilarious!
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement
Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning. The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half. "Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers...
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 high school football first-round playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI - High school football’s second season kicks off this week in Michigan, as teams from across the state put their regular-season results behind them and focus on the playoffs. This tournament marks the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s second year using a playoff points formula, and three...
Student hit by car while waiting for bus in Southwest Michigan
STURGIS, MI – A student was hit by a car while waiting for a school bus Monday morning. A Sturgis Middle School student was hit by a car Oct. 24, on Fawn River Road before the school bus arrived, the school district said in a letter to parents. The...
WILX-TV
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
WNDU
St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
wfft.com
Angola Police Department mourns death of K9 officer Yogi
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Police Department (APD)'s first K9 officer, Yogi has died. Yogi's career spanned from March 8, 2010, to March 12, 2019, after which, he retired. The APD requests Yogi's handler and family in prayers and thoughts as they mourn him.
After more than 40 years, Jackson's House of Taco is closing
House of Taco has been a local staple of Jackson cuisine since 1979. For more than 40 years, people have come in to enjoy a homemade wet burrito or tacos.
abc57.com
Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
wfft.com
Butler man injured in morning crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man was injured in a crash in the 2600 block of U.S. 6 around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Joseph Errichiello, 41, was driving westbound when his vehicle drifted off the road, hitting a metal road barrier. The driver steering wheel and passenger...
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Another I-94 lane closure coming in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A portion of I-94 in Jackson County is closing down to one lane. The single-lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 for maintenance begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The lane is scheduled to reopen 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
