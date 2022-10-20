ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

wfft.com

13-year-old organ donor honored in community motorcycle ride

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- 13-year-old Wayden Bennett craved the melody of a motorcycle engine. “Any chance he got, he was on the bike, any chance,” Wayden’s mom Chantel Bennett said. Saturday there was a symphony. Wayden was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking along the side of...
ANGOLA, IN
100.7 WITL

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
swmichigandining.com

Garcia’s Mexican Kitchen

It’s not very often I come across a restaurant I didn’t know existed in the Kalamazoo Metro area. I get around town a lot so I see the signs for new places pop up all the time. I was in Portage last week just kind of driving aimlessly....
PORTAGE, MI
jtv.tv

All-Conference Teams Named at Football Crossover Final

Michigan Center High School quarterback Adrian Putnam, right, was named as the first-team all-conference performer in the Cascades Conference. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (October 23, 2022 10:01 AM) Football fans had a chance to meet the all-conference teams from the Big Eight and Cascades Conferences Saturday. All-conference players...
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
US105

Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan

One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
JACKSON, MI
wfft.com

Angola Police Department mourns death of K9 officer Yogi

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Police Department (APD)'s first K9 officer, Yogi has died. Yogi's career spanned from March 8, 2010, to March 12, 2019, after which, he retired. The APD requests Yogi's handler and family in prayers and thoughts as they mourn him.
ANGOLA, IN
abc57.com

Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
STURGIS, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MONTPELIER, OH
wfft.com

Butler man injured in morning crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man was injured in a crash in the 2600 block of U.S. 6 around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Joseph Errichiello, 41, was driving westbound when his vehicle drifted off the road, hitting a metal road barrier. The driver steering wheel and passenger...
BUTLER, IN

