New Bedford, MA

FUN 107

Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard

As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

New Event Brings Food Trucks Inside Providence Zoo This November

For the first time ever, Roger Williams Park Zoo is bringing food trucks inside the zoo grounds for a Veterans Day event the whole family can enjoy. On Friday November 11, Roger Williams Park Zoo is throwing their first Food Truck FriDay event where zoo goers will find food trucks parked throughout the zoo grounds during regular hours and serving tasty treats while you enjoy the animals.
FUN 107

The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River

If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
FALL RIVER, MA
mybackyardnews.com

GREAT SEATS STILL AVAILABLE

Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Fridays and Sunday nights in November. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute train ride to view the North Pole that’s filled with singing, games, a...
WOONSOCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins

The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
WARWICK, RI
independentri.com

In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
QSR magazine

Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location

Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
HINGHAM, MA
universalhub.com

Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper

Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

