3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
These Mouth-Watering Street Names Would Make SouthCoast More Delicious
Talk about a totally random conversation that was sparked by absolutely nothing. One of our contest winners this morning on Fun 107's Michael and Maddie was from Blueberry Lane in Dartmouth. "Sounds delicious," I joked with her. We got to talking, and she brought up two more delicious-sounding street names...
After 14 Years, One New Bedford Restaurant Is Nixing Seasonal Hours and Opening Year Round
After 14 years of slinging ice cream cones in the South End of New Bedford, one local business is nixing its normal seasonal hours and going completely full-time. A year-round plan has been put in place by owners Douglas Sterling and his wife Elsa Defaria to keep the doors of Clark's Point Creamery at the very bottom of Brock Avenue open year-round.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River mother seeing cooking success whipping up dishes right from her home
FALL RIVER, MA/NASHVILLE, TN – A Fall River mom is finding success making tasty dishes right in her own kitchen. Home cook Tara Pacheco was recently awarded blue ribbon number 6 by online recipe site “Just A Pinch”. Pacheco’s “Pumpkin Bread Pudding” recipe was tested by the...
A New Home Has Been Made for Popular Fall River Pool Hall With an Exciting Future Outlook
There's no doubt about it, Straight Shooters Family Billiards has been a staple in Fall River for over 30 years. With the recent sale of the mill with places to be turned into a storage facility, Straight Shooters (among other businesses such as Laser Gate, Trader Jans, etc.) was forced to close and search for a new location.
Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard
As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
New Event Brings Food Trucks Inside Providence Zoo This November
For the first time ever, Roger Williams Park Zoo is bringing food trucks inside the zoo grounds for a Veterans Day event the whole family can enjoy. On Friday November 11, Roger Williams Park Zoo is throwing their first Food Truck FriDay event where zoo goers will find food trucks parked throughout the zoo grounds during regular hours and serving tasty treats while you enjoy the animals.
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
Learning Something New About New Bedford’s Most Interesting Man
Thanks to a local historian and close friend of the late Peter Barney, I found out something I never knew about New Bedford's most interesting man. I was aware that his personality was well developed in all aspects; however, I never knew his love of music extended far down. Researcher...
newbedfordguide.com
“New Bedford dogs owners: Don’t get mad when I pepper spray your dog! Put them on a leash!!!”
“Just a quick PSA for the people of the south end. These 2 dogs right here are my everything! Whenever I leave the house they are always on a leash! I have never “lost” them or had them run off. In the past 6 months they have gone...
fallriverreporter.com
Outside live interactive Nightmare on Elm Street among activities this week at Fall River Public Library
Halloween is almost here, and the Fall River Public Library is counting down the days with a full scare schedule! Here’s what’s happening the week of Monday, October 24 – Saturday, October 29, 2022. Get ready for a living nightmare, because the library is presenting a LIVE,...
The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River
If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
How New Bedford’s Dough Company Keeps the City’s Textile Past Alive
When Jill and Jason Cotter first walked into Kilburn Mill in New Bedford's South End, they already had a dream. They had heard that the owners were looking to attract a cafe to occupy one of the most prominent storefronts in the building. They both had experience in the world...
mybackyardnews.com
GREAT SEATS STILL AVAILABLE
Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Fridays and Sunday nights in November. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute train ride to view the North Pole that’s filled with singing, games, a...
rinewstoday.com
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins
The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
Brown Daily Herald
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opens as sole grocery store in downtown Providence
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened in downtown Providence Sept. 23, bringing fresh produce to the heart of the city and expanding food accessibility as the sole grocery store located downtown. Spanning more than 6,000 feet on the ground floor of Washington Street’s Nightingale building, the grocery store serves “a...
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
QSR magazine
Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location
Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
universalhub.com
Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper
Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
newbedfordguide.com
Look WHOOOs back! Owl makes third visit to New England Wildlife Center after reinjuring himself
“This great horned owl was first admitted to the Cape Branch of the New England Wildlife Centers back in 2021 for a traumatic eye injury that required our veterinary team to have to remove the damaged eye. Fortunately, adult owls can still be released with only one eye if they...
A Dartmouth Man Has Figured Out Why McDonald’s Only Has the ‘Ghost’ Halloween Happy Meals
From Fairhaven to Fall River, the only Halloween Happy Meal buckets you'll be getting from McDonald's are the "White Ghost" ones. Oddly enough, there's a reason for that. Leave it to one of McDonald's connoisseurs from Dartmouth by the name of Larry Soares to go on the hunt for something other than a ghostly pail.
Comments / 0