Notre Dame seeking consistency as Irish prepare to host UNLV

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – At times, it’s felt like Notre Dame’s progress has been one step forward, two steps back this season.

First year head coach Marcus Freeman is still searching for consistency with his program after another disappointing loss last week to Stanford. Notre Dame is just 1-2 at home this season.

With several ACC opponents like Syracuse and Clemson on deck, the Irish hope to get back in the win column against UNLV this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in South Bend.

