Notre Dame seeking consistency as Irish prepare to host UNLV

By Josh Ayen
 4 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – At times, it’s felt like Notre Dame’s progress has been one step forward, two steps back this season.

First year head coach Marcus Freeman is still searching for consistency with his program after another disappointing loss last week to Stanford. Notre Dame is just 1-2 at home this season.

With several ACC opponents like Syracuse and Clemson on deck, the Irish hope to get back in the win column against UNLV this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in South Bend.

10/21 Highlight Zone – Sectional Openers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional play kicked off on Friday and Columbia City and Wayne provided fans with an instant classic as the Eagles scored in the final minute to edge the Generals 41-36 in a thrilling “Game of the Week” to headline the Highlight Zone!
Col. City’s Arntz does it again for Gem of the Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second week in a row Columbia City scored a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a game, and for the second week in a row it was Josh Arntz doing the damage as the senior tallied his second straight Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honor!
