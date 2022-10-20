Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. It has been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner vanished from her rural home in Tecumseh, Michigan. On April 24, 2021, Dee planned to tell her husband, Dale, she wanted a divorce. She had four adult children from a previous marriage and a nine-year-old daughter with Dale. A friend picked up Dale and Dee’s daughter for an overnight stay to shield the little girl from what was bound to be an emotional scene.

TECUMSEH, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO