WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
Another I-94 lane closure coming in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A portion of I-94 in Jackson County is closing down to one lane. The single-lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 for maintenance begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The lane is scheduled to reopen 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is undertaking a large-scale cat rescue mission Monday and Tuesday. The shelter said it had been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its large cat overpopulation and has taken in nearly 50 cats. The shelter anticipates it will take in more than 100 cats Monday and Tuesday.
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected Ending
A 75-year-old woman from Dundee, Michigan received an unusual call from someone claiming to be from the Best Buy Geek Squad. The lie: To cancel her $120 subscription, she must process a refund, but it all ends in a rare twist of events that is not often reported with scams.
WILX-TV
1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
Former Jackson Co. House candidate reenters race after controversy
Imhoff ended his campaign after posts on social media resurfaced that showed Imhoff allegedly threatening schools he attended as a minor.
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
See inside the $1.9M custom-built mansion for sale near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home just outside Jackson provides the peak of luxury - including heated floors and a heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road is a 7,900-square-foot home custom-built for its current owner in 2011. The mansion features five bedrooms and five baths across three floors with a multitude of shared spaces. Vaulted ceilings and towering windows offer views across the secluded six-acre property.
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
MIS, Faster Horses point fingers, deflect blame in lawsuit over three carbon monoxide deaths
Michigan International Speedway and concert promoter Live Nation Worldwide Inc. each are pointing fingers and deflecting blame in response to a lawsuit alleging their negligence contributed to the carbon monoxide deaths of three men camping at the 2021 Faster Horses Festival. Live Nation, which stages the massive three-day country music...
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person Case
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. It has been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner vanished from her rural home in Tecumseh, Michigan. On April 24, 2021, Dee planned to tell her husband, Dale, she wanted a divorce. She had four adult children from a previous marriage and a nine-year-old daughter with Dale. A friend picked up Dale and Dee’s daughter for an overnight stay to shield the little girl from what was bound to be an emotional scene.
WILX-TV
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
WATCH: Car pushed into path of semi in wild six-vehicle freeway crash near Ann Arbor
MSP on Friday released video of Thursday’s chain-reaction wreck, along westbound M-14 near the US-23 interchange in Ann Arbor Twp., that sent two people to the hospital.
Jackson corrections officer killed in I-94 motorcycle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A Michigan Department of Corrections officer from Jackson was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash on I-94, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash at 7:43 p.m., Oct. 22 on M-60 and westbound I-94 in Blackman Township, according to Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
WWMTCw
SPCA to host adoption event for dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The SPCA of Southwest Michigan received 24 rescued dogs that were affected by Hurricane Ian, and plenty of furry friends are waiting for their forever home. Fur-ever homes: Rescue dogs from Florida, Puerto Rico available for adoption this weekend. National Make a Dog’s Day is Oct....
