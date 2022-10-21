Read full article on original website
I grew up in the Boston suburb of Tewksbury. It's about 25 minutes north of the city. When I was growing up, I never would have imagined living anywhere that was any distance from the big city. In fact, I even had dreams of living and working in New York.
An estimated 9,000 children are involved in the foster care system in Massachusetts. In most cases, they have been removed from homes where they were abused or ignored. The foster care system, run through the Massachusetts Department of Children and Familes, places these children in safe foster homes where they are given the care and attention they need.
When Twitter Users are attacking their fellow drivers online, seems the worst comments are for Rhode Islanders. In a new poll I'm sure no one on the SouthCoast would disagree with, Rhode Island drivers received more negative comments than another other state. A whopping 71% of comments about Rhode Island...
Have you ever thrown a party or a special event and thought to yourself, “This party is missing something"?. You may have attended a children’s party where there was a petting zoo or a miniature horse doing laps in the backyard, but Gilbert the Party pig takes it to a new level.
FREETOWN (1420 WBSM) — A Freetown man with a history of arrests for breaking into homes, including once allegedly beating a man with his prosthetic arm that has a hook for a hand, has once again been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home. Freetown Police say they arrested...
