Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Foster Parents Badly Needed [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

An estimated 9,000 children are involved in the foster care system in Massachusetts. In most cases, they have been removed from homes where they were abused or ignored. The foster care system, run through the Massachusetts Department of Children and Familes, places these children in safe foster homes where they are given the care and attention they need.
