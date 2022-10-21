Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency and the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in on the Yankees slugger and would make a bold move to get a deal done. On Sunday night, it was Mr. 62 home runs that made the final out of the New York Yankees‘ season as Aaron Judge grounded out to the pitcher to give the Houston Astros the ALCS sweep. And now comes an offseason in which Judge will be the biggest topic of conversation — as he was for the second half of the regular season — as he hits free agency.

