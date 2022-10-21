Read full article on original website
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
3 Yankees who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The New York Yankees have a lot of free agents that may not return to the team in 2023. Perhaps more than any other team in baseball, the New York Yankees could have a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason. Part of that is because they have 10...
Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)
Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
Aaron Boone’s brutally honest analysis after embarrassing ALCS sweep vs. Astros
The New York Yankees’ struggles in the ALCS finally came to an end, as the Houston Astros swept them out of the playoffs to advance to the World Series. It was more of the same for the Yankees, who haven’t been able to piece together a roster that is capable of making it all the way to the World Series. And manager Aaron Boone is finding that out the hard way.
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
Houston Chronicle
Astros-Phillies World Series game times announced
MLB announced the start times for the World Series showdown between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon, and they should be easy to keep track of. First pitch for all seven games is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. CT. The series is set to get underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, with Games 3 through 5, if necessary, taking place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
3 Yankees most to blame for insurmountable 0-3 ALCS hole
The New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, and now face an 0-3 deficit. Fans are already thinking about next year, and rightly so. A return home was supposed to inspire an ALCS comeback, but it instead brought more tribulations for the Yankees against the Houston Astros — a foe they just can’t seem to leapfrog.
Here’s what Aaron Judge said on free agency after Yankees were eliminated
The New York Yankees were swept out of the postseason by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. With that in mind, it’s officially free agency season for Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge’s free agency has been looming over the entire postseason, and rightly so. Judge hit 62 home runs this season, setting an American League record in the process.
Lance McCullers ALDS celebration injury looks worse than we thought
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers celebrated hard during the ALDS win and got an injury. It now appears to be much worse than it initially seemed. Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers celebrated hard during the ALDS win, and he got himself a pretty bad injury after being hit right by his TJ scar with a champagne bottle. The injury is much worse than it initially appeared, and he’s expected to pitch in roughly a week for the World Series.
Complete list of Yankees upcoming free agents and predictions
A complete list of every New York Yankees free agent and where they will sign. Coming off of a truly heartbreaking performance in the ALCS that saw them get swept by the Astros, this wound is going to be a painful one for both Yankees fans and players alike. With...
Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Ted Cruz for Getting Heckled by Yankee Fans
Jimmy Kimmel returned from a week-long break on Monday, and the first thing he wanted to talk about was how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) got thoroughly embarrassed at Yankee Stadium the night before.After a very quick recap of the MLB playoffs, the host zoomed in on the crowd at the Astros vs. Yankees game from Sunday night to reveal “the most repulsive man in America, Ted Cruz.”“Ted was in town, in New York, promoting his new book Vomit Baby,” Kimmel joked. “This is what his mother called him when he was born.”Then Kimmel just lingered on the photo of Cruz...
Bears end Bailey Zappe-mania with shocking rout over Patriots: Best memes and tweets
NFL Twitter had high praise for the Bears after they went on the road and complicated the Patriots’ QB debate between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The Patriots were big favorites over the Bears on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. Chicago laughed in the face of those odds.
Rangers targeting another Giant in free agency after Bruce Bochy hire
Still fresh off their hiring of former San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy, the Texas Rangers are once again reportedly eyeing another Giant as a potential addition in the offseason. According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the Rangers are rumored to be interested in making a play to land lefty Carlos Rodon in free agency.
Sporting News
Yankees vs. Astros weather updates: ALCS Game 4 will not start on time due to rain in New York City
The Astros are one win away from sweeping the Yankees and clinching their spot in the 2022 World Series; however, the pivotal game on Sunday will be delayed thanks to rain. The league announced that the game won't start at the scheduled time and another update will come around 7 p.m. If played, Game 4 of the ALCS will likely have to deal with rain, as there is on-again, off-again precipitation forecasted in the Bronx.
MLB
Astros-Phillies position-by-position breakdown
Well, here’s a first: A past League Championship Series matchup is now a World Series matchup. • World Series Game 1, presented by Capital One: Friday, 8 p.m. ET/7 CT on FOX. The Astros and Phillies previously met in October way back in the 1980 NLCS. That was a...
Benzinga
This Texas Man Will Win $75M If The Astros Win The World Series... But Here's The Catch
Baseball has a long history of traditions as America’s pastime. Over the last five years, there’s been a new tradition: the Houston Astros playing deep in October. The Astros, who historically had a tough time winning in the postseason, has won four American League pennants in the last six seasons. One fan, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, welcomes the newfound success with open arms and an open checkbook.
Dodgers prepared to make bold changes in order to land Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency and the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in on the Yankees slugger and would make a bold move to get a deal done. On Sunday night, it was Mr. 62 home runs that made the final out of the New York Yankees‘ season as Aaron Judge grounded out to the pitcher to give the Houston Astros the ALCS sweep. And now comes an offseason in which Judge will be the biggest topic of conversation — as he was for the second half of the regular season — as he hits free agency.
3 players Braves must extend not named Dansby Swanson
The Atlanta Braves have an obvious extension candidate in Dansby Swanson, but who else should they target?. Dansby Swanson is Atlanta’s primary offseason concern, and rightly so — the Braves don’t want to lose one of the primary voices in their clubhouse. Nicknamed ‘the sheriff’, Swanson made his first All-Star team this year and increased his value immensely in a walk season.
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 8
Injuries and trades have made a trio of running backs rate among the top fantasy football pickups ahead of Week 8 in the NFL. The one thing you don’t want to see in fantasy football, or the NFL for that matter, is killer injuries. The New York Jets saw star rookie running back Breece Hall go down with a knee injury while the Seattle Seahawks also saw the same happen to top receiver D.K. Metcalf.
FanSided
