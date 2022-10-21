Read full article on original website
Related
NFL official keeps making call after getting plunked in head with football
NFL referee Adrian Hill didn’t miss a beat despite getting plunked in the head by the ball while announcing a call during Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Hill, who was in mid-call on a hot mic, was hit by an errant toss of the...
Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14
Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England
DeAndre Slotkins: Will Cardinals keep opponents guessing with WR Hopkins?
It’s one game into the DeAndre Hopkins-is-available portion of the Arizona Cardinals’ schedule and definitely too early to make grand declarations. Still, what a 42-34 win against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday did was confirm the general expectation. Hopkins playing for the Cardinals makes their offense palatable,...
Finding that big-play mojo on Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s to-do list
TEMPE — Sleep and self-scouting. That was about the extent of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s weekend with his team on a mini bye having won on Thursday night. Kingsbury established two things during his R&R: He could use some more pillow time and more eye-opening plays...
Suns’ Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson both available vs. Clippers
The Phoenix Suns will have forward Cam Johnson and guard Landry Shamet available against the Los Angeles Clippers. Shamet, who missed the Suns’ first two games with a left hip strain, was listed as probable on Sunday’s injury report. Johnson was questionable to play with a right hip...
How to Watch Mavericks-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) and New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Jakob Chychrun lone Arizona Coyote in ESPN’s NHL rank top 100
Defenseman Jakob Chychrun was the only Arizona Coyotes player to rank in ESPN’s NHL Rank top 100 for the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old fell 43 spots from his 2021-22 rank, placing 99th to start this season. Chychrun is a high-end talent with great defensive details and offensive upside —...
Kliff Kingsbury will remain Arizona Cardinals’ play-caller vs. Vikings
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will remain the team’s play-caller for a Week 8 matchup in Minnesota on Sunday. “I will call (plays) against the Vikings,” Kingsbury told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday. “We’re working through some things still and we have a long way to go. We have to be more consistent, no doubt. But I like where it’s heading, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0