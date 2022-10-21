Read full article on original website
National test shows SC students fell behind during pandemic but making strides in reading
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students. On Monday, scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released, with this year marking the first time students had taken the assessment since the pandemic began.
SC State Election Commission website crashes on first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s website with election resources crashed on the first day of early voting Monday. Visitors to the South Carolina Election Commission’s website at scvotes.gov were greeted with an error message, ‘404 Not Found.’ The website crashed before 9 A.M. and had been working sporadically throughout the afternoon.
Officials: High traffic crashed voting site
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital with connection to Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Virginia State Police is asking for any information related to an individual who escaped early Monday, Oct. 24, from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, Va. Christopher Feagin, 32, is a white male with numerous tattoos on both arms. One of those tattoos is a skull...
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. military says it’s ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year. The military...
‘It’s been an interesting case for me:’ 1-on-1 interview with Raymond Moody’s attorney
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Scott Bellamy has been a lawyer for over 30 years in the Grand Strand. Bellamy said the Brittanee Drexel case and representing her killer, Raymond Moody, was by far the most unusual case he’s ever worked. He wasn’t familiar with Moody until he was called...
WIS First Alert Weather: Oct. 24, 2022
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
“Shadowy figure” and “stacks of cash”: Investigative reports give details on “suspicious fire”
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - New incident reports on the “suspicious fire” of a South Congaree landlord include arson allegations and a description of the “stacks of cash” firefighters found. WIS obtained the incident reports from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Fire Services,...
