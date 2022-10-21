ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

National test shows SC students fell behind during pandemic but making strides in reading

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students. On Monday, scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released, with this year marking the first time students had taken the assessment since the pandemic began.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

SC State Election Commission website crashes on first day of early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s website with election resources crashed on the first day of early voting Monday. Visitors to the South Carolina Election Commission’s website at scvotes.gov were greeted with an error message, ‘404 Not Found.’ The website crashed before 9 A.M. and had been working sporadically throughout the afternoon.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Officials: High traffic crashed voting site

Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather: Oct. 24, 2022

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy