abcnews4.com
Double-murder suspect in 2021 Christmas-time slayings arrested in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A double-murder suspect is in custody following a police chase involving K-9s from the North Charleston Police Department and air support from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, NCPD announced late Monday afternoon. The police department received a tip that Rashiean Washington, 26, was in...
abcnews4.com
1 killed in early-morning shooting on Allway Street; Charleston police investigating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person dead on Monday, according to a release from the police department. Officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a shooting, according to CPD. Officers found a...
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
abcnews4.com
Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
abcnews4.com
Fatal shooting of 18-year-old still under investigation 12 years later: CCSO
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are searching for answers in a 12-year-old shooting case. Deputies are asking anyone with information on a fatal shooting in 2010 to come forward to close the case and bring justice to the victim's family. Deputies responded to Pythian Castle Hall...
abcnews4.com
CCSO deputies recognized after saving fellow detention deputy from choking
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two Charleston County Sheriff's Office detention deputies are being recognized for saving the life of a fellow deputy who was choking. A deputy was in the break room when she began choking on a piece of candy, officials explained. Detention Deputy Mary Clarey realized...
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant's new bagel reopens after electrical problem stalled opening week
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been a whirlwind opening week for Ruby's New York Style Bagels. One day after its highly anticipated grand opening Wednesday, Ruby's announced it needed to temporarily closing due to an electrical problem. However, the problem was fixed in time to reopen for the weekend.
abcnews4.com
Family-owned Philly's closing Monday after decades of business
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Philly's in Summerville have announced the business will be closing Monday. "Throughout my life, I always knew that no matter what happened, Phillys would be there for me. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. Due to the rising food costs, inflation, and worker shortages, MONDAY OCTOBER 24TH will be our last day open for business," owner Stefan Castellucci said in a Facebook post Saturday.
abcnews4.com
Bittersweet: Loyal customers flock to Philly's for last day of business in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Skipping work, driving hours, and waiting in long lines are all things loyal customers of Philly's did Monday to get one last order before the business closes for good. On Saturday, Philly's owners announced they would be closing down shop on Monday after decades of...
abcnews4.com
Candidate forum set for Tuesday in Summerville
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Tuesday, October 25 the Greater Summerville and Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum in partnership with the Summerville Journal Scene. Last month the chamber gathered questions from Dorchester County residents. A selection of those question will be used...
abcnews4.com
LENS announces establishment of an Endowment
Isle Of Palms, S.C. (WCIV) — The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Program has announced the establishment of an endowment to fulfill its mission of supporting the Isle of Palms Police Department and Community. The purpose of the endowment is to ensure long-term sustainability of the program. LENS financial awards to...
abcnews4.com
Early voting off to strong start in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Early voting is officially underway in South Carolina. You can cast your vote early Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. until November 5. All you need to vote early is your photo ID. "I decided to early vote because I’ve been doing...
abcnews4.com
DAV, RecruitMilitary to host virtual All Veteran Job Fair on Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday from 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. the DAV and RecruitMilitary@ will co-host a virtual All Veterans job fair. The fair is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. Employers will be seeking veterans who have...
abcnews4.com
MUSC Health and The MetroHealth System create Ovatient
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The MetroHealth System and the Medical University of South Carolina have formed a partnership that creates the company Ovatient. It is a new in-home care company that aims to transform health care delivery while staying connected to health-systems and the care they provide. The approach is an opportunity for health systems to pool resources and address workforce issues such as increasing access to a limited number of behavioral health and specialty care providers instead of competing against each other for them.
