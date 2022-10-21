ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Family-owned Philly's closing Monday after decades of business

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Philly's in Summerville have announced the business will be closing Monday. "Throughout my life, I always knew that no matter what happened, Phillys would be there for me. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. Due to the rising food costs, inflation, and worker shortages, MONDAY OCTOBER 24TH will be our last day open for business," owner Stefan Castellucci said in a Facebook post Saturday.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Candidate forum set for Tuesday in Summerville

Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Tuesday, October 25 the Greater Summerville and Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum in partnership with the Summerville Journal Scene. Last month the chamber gathered questions from Dorchester County residents. A selection of those question will be used...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
LENS announces establishment of an Endowment

Isle Of Palms, S.C. (WCIV) — The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Program has announced the establishment of an endowment to fulfill its mission of supporting the Isle of Palms Police Department and Community. The purpose of the endowment is to ensure long-term sustainability of the program. LENS financial awards to...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
Early voting off to strong start in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Early voting is officially underway in South Carolina. You can cast your vote early Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. until November 5. All you need to vote early is your photo ID. "I decided to early vote because I’ve been doing...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
DAV, RecruitMilitary to host virtual All Veteran Job Fair on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday from 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. the DAV and RecruitMilitary@ will co-host a virtual All Veterans job fair. The fair is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. Employers will be seeking veterans who have...
CHARLESTON, SC
MUSC Health and The MetroHealth System create Ovatient

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The MetroHealth System and the Medical University of South Carolina have formed a partnership that creates the company Ovatient. It is a new in-home care company that aims to transform health care delivery while staying connected to health-systems and the care they provide. The approach is an opportunity for health systems to pool resources and address workforce issues such as increasing access to a limited number of behavioral health and specialty care providers instead of competing against each other for them.
CHARLESTON, SC

