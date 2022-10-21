ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Gamecocks kick off homecoming week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Authentique Beauties Pageant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You should always wear confidence like a crown and a recent pageant winner is using her platform to teach young girls how to do just that. Cherita Williams, Ms. South Carolina Plus America 2022-2023 is working to strengthen and empower young girls to embrace their inner beauty through the Authentique Beauties Pageant.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October. According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are for kids aged 3-12, those in...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

The Taste of Orangeburg bonds the community through food

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg’s Downtown Revitalization Association held its annual Taste of Orangeburg on Sunday to highlight restaurants in the area. Restaurants served small portions of their food in exchange for tokens eventgoers purchased from the association. Some of the foods on the menu included:. "Shrimp and grits,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: T-Pain headlines Cockstock 2022

T-Pain headlined Cockstock, USC's homecoming concert, in the Colonial Life Area on Oct. 21, 2022. The concert, which was free to students, was part of Carolina Production's homecoming calendar of events. This year's homecoming theme is "Saturday in South Carolina."
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kershaw Co. Clean Community Commission hosting free tarp giveaway

KERSHAW CO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Clean Community Commission is handing out free tarps Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in the community. Tarps will be available to citizens on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. The free tarp event will...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting. On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr. An incident...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Newberry Observer

CPST will improve Newberry County again, vote yes

When the Capital Project Sales Tax passed in Newberry for the first time in 1998, Newberry was only the second county in South Carolina to adopt CPST. Since then, the CPST penny sales tax has passed three additional times in Newberry County and a total of $68 million of improvements have been made across the county. In South Carolina, a total of 24 counties now have CPST including, in recent years, our neighbors in Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda counties. In marketing efforts of CPST in those counties, CPST improvements in Newberry County were cited as evidence CPST works.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Historic West Columbia manufacturing building will soon become 'Colite City'

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development project aims to bring new life to a historic building in West Columbia. The former home of the Colonial-Hites Manufacturing Plant has been vacant for years. But now there are plans to take that former site and transform it into what its new developers call, "Colite City." That's the vision of the real estate development company Jams & Stark.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

