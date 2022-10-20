Read full article on original website
If A Man Truly Loves You
He will move mountains to be with you. He will call you, text you and let you know how important you are to him. He will never go ghost and he will always respect you. He will call you beautiful or pretty. He not only says you’re his world, but shows you with his actions. A man who loves you will not leave any doubts in your mind about how he feels about you. A man who loves you, makes you a priority. Life is too short, don’t settle for anything less.
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
My husband's high-school girlfriend wouldn't stop calling him, so I finally had to say something
I'm not a jealous woman, generally. However, when my husband's old girlfriend from high school started calling him out of the blue, I definitely had a raised eyebrow over it. She started calling him randomly, at all hours, with some sort of life crisis that she apparently needed him to help her process through conversation.
Husband admits he feels lonely in his 27-year marriage
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I feel like a fraud for pretending to be happy when I’m not,” he confessed.
A simple 'test' can help identify potentially abusive partners early in a relationship.
This article originally appeared on 02.11.19 I know two women who recently left abusive partners. Both men seemed sweet and likable—even gentle—each time I saw them. Both had some lovely qualities as people and even as partners. And both turned out to be controlling, increasingly abusive partners behind closed doors.
God Ended A lot Of Friendships And Toxic Relationships
God ended a lot of friendships and toxic relationships that I wanted to keep forever. At first, I didn’t understand, now I’m like…Thank God. You Are With The Wrong Person… When you rarely feel loved and cared about. When you are in a relationship/marriage, but always feel alone. When you don't feel safe with this person. (You are not sure you can trust them) When your life is harder. Rather than easing the stress, things seem to ha.
There Are Only 4 Reasons People Change; Which Reason is Yours?
So many talks about change, but very few take action to do it. There could be various things you are trying to change in your life. Most people give up and lose hope when the change doesn’t come quickly enough. Very few have the drive, determination, and awareness to get the ball of “change” in motion.
You Are With The Wrong Person
When you rarely feel loved and cared about. When you are in a relationship/marriage, but always feel alone. When you don’t feel safe with this person. (You are not sure you can trust them) When your life is harder. Rather than easing the stress, things seem to have gotten harder. When conflicts and situations, with others arise and, You don’t feel like this person has your back, and is in your corner. When you can’t count on, and rely on, that person. (You are let down a lot) When you feel sad a lot of the time, but you don’t know why? When that person is emotionally unavailable to you. (When difficulties arise, this person is not there to comfort, and support you.) When they don’t hurt when you hurt. When you are struggling or having a difficult time, and that person doesn’t show concern, love or care. When they don’t encourage and support your dreams. You don’t feel like that person believes in you, or wants you to succeed. When you are the one that is always giving more, whether it’s time, love, support, money or something else.? (You are the only one carrying most of the weight of the relationship.)
Stop Wasting Time On The Wrong People
Sometimes you have to accept the truth and stop wasting time on the wrong people. Some people don’t realize how hard you are riding for them, until you park!. I don't ever want to go through another stage in my life where I am telling someone how they should treat me. Life Quotes.
The Secret About Friendships in Adulthood
Can I let you in on a secret about friendships in adulthood?. Sometimes they are really freaking hard. Like, really freaking hard. But so often the friends we have in our adult years are the only thing saving us from hitting rock bottom. The truth is that even the strongest...
Coming to Terms With the Lasts in Life as You Get Older
The life lesson became clear while organizing my father's office. Older man sitting on a park bench.Carmen Camacho/Pixabay. Sitting on the pale white folding chair, I pulled the pages from the clear sheet protectors. Each binder contained hundreds of hours of work, and now I was tossing his efforts into a burn box.
Ask A Therapist: I Barely Hear From My Friends Anymore. What Am I Doing Wrong?
Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years' clinical experience and the founder of Harley Therapy London Psychologists, for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a therapist? Submit...
Opinion: People Attract Toxic Relationships For Underlying Reasons
Narcissists, sociopaths, emotionally and physically abusive partners… over and over again you keep ending up in toxic relationships. But why? Why can’t you seem to learn your lesson? Why do you attract such toxic partners?
Woman’s dad accidentally tried to eat a hand towel at a fancy restaurant: ‘Why does it look edible?’
This dad thought a hand towel was a marshmallow at a fancy restaurant and tried to eat it. We’re not used to this😂 Papa Roe thought he was getting some fancy complimentary marshmallows😂😂😂. ♬ original sound – The Zoe Roe Show. Zoe Roe (@zozoroe) is...
Opinion: Signs Someone Is In A Relationship Not Right For Them
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
When Someone Is Giving You A Second Chance
You have to remember that when someone is giving you a second chance, you need to have some patience. You might need to chill the hell out every now and then. You can’t rush forgiveness and acceptance. You can’t MAKE someone feel comfortable. You can’t force them to take your word for it again. Remember, YOU fucked up and this person is brave enough to risk looking stupid over you all over again. It’s never easy so the next time you get upset at them for struggling with believing you, remember that YOU damaged your credibility. Now, chill out.
The Truth About Self-Care
Self-care is a term that has been tossed around haphazardly alot lately and still, people don’t understand the concept of self-care and the benefits that having a self-care routine (preferably daily) will do for your quality of life. Many people, when you mention self-care, automatically think of a million-dollar spa, going on an expensive vacation, or buying the most expensive products in the store (bubble baths, shampoos, etc) as how you experience self-care. Self-care is much simpler and cheaper than these beliefs, however, before sharing some self-care ideas (that are cheap and easy to do at your home), let’s talk about the benefits of putting together a self-care routine.
Why is hoarding on the rise? We ask an expert
Hoarding behaviours are on the rise, with some councils even setting up specialist teams to deal with the issue. But why? And what should you do if you’re worried? I asked Jo Cooke, director of Hoarding Disorders UK and a professional declutterer. What’s the difference between hoarding, collecting, or...
Opinion: To Begin Healing From Codependency Change These Four Behaviours
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
