Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates

State representative for Fargo's District 11 wants to focus on childcare, healthcare, and education if re-elected
(Fargo, ND) -- The incumbent state representative for Fargo's District 11 talks is expressing pride over a bill which she authored that eventually became state law. "Last session the North Dakota legislature voted to affirm women's legal right to breast feed their children in public," said Democratic-NPL representative Gretchen Dobervich.
Minnesota Attorney General, Secretary of State candidates face off in debates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz are making their final pitches to voters as the election approaches. The two faced off in a televised debate Sunday night, sparring over crime and abortion policies. Ellison claims Schultz will rescind the right to an...
Sunday night debates: AG, SOS and Gov. Walz declines debate with Jensen
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The candidates seeking the offices of Minnesota attorney general and secretary of state squared off in back-to-back televised debates on Sunday, making their final pitches to voters two weeks before Election Day. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideDFL incumbent Keith Ellison faces GOP challenger Jim Schultz in a closely watched race that's a dead heat in recent polling. Ellison is seeking his second four-year term, while Schultz seeks to break a stalemate for Republicans in that office, which his party hasn't won in 50 years. The exchanges between the candidates were tense at times during Sunday's showdown, which was their...
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber speaking out against Term Limit Ballot Measure
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is speaking out against a ballot measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure One would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate.
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Candidate Fintan Dooley: "We were willing to be deaf, we were willing to be blind, we were willing to sacrifice our land to get jobs"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota Agricultural Commissioner Candidate is sharing why he is looking to earn your vote in the upcoming November General Election. Fintan Dooley is running to become the state's Agricultural Commissioner. He shared his goals on WDAY Midday, saying the state needs to clean up the mess it made in the oil fields. Dooley says he is looking to reduce spill related incidents, clean up problems he says companies have left behind, and more.
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.
Former Cass County Sheriff criticizes campaign tactics of current Deputy, Supporters
(Fargo, ND) -- A former Cass County Sheriff is criticizing the campaign tactics of a current deputy. Paul Laney called out sheriff-candidate Mathew King and his supporters, calling into question his role in the release of employee discipline records. "In my entire career, anybody who knows me, knows I served...
kfgo.com
Latest poll shows Republican challenger Jensen with slight lead in governor’s race
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The latest poll in the governor’s race shows Republican challenger Scott Jensen with a half-point lead over Gov. Tim Walz, within that survey’s margin of error. The poll is by Trafalgar Group and commissioned by conservative Alpha News. “They have a lean or...
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR certifies a state record hybrid sunfish
An angler caught a one pound 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Aaron Ardoff...
University of Minnesota, Teamsters Local 320 reach deal, avoid strike
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Teamsters Local 320 won't strike after reaching a deal with the University of Minnesota. The union shared the update on Facebook, going on to say that the three-year contract includes an at least 12-percent wage increase and extended health insurance. Had a deal not been reached, the...
CBS News
VP Kamala Harris visits Minnesota Saturday to campaign for Dem candidates
Harris will attend a fundraiser for the Walz-Flanagan campaign, and join Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan at a forum to speak about abortion rights. In an exclusive interview with WCCO's Esme Murphy, Vice President Harris said while abortion is legal in Minnesota now, that could change. Ahead of Harris's visit, Republican...
Minnesota unemployment rate falling fastest in country, North Dakota not far behind
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota appears to still be the place to be if you're looking to successfully land a job. The state's unemployment rate is falling faster than any other state in the country. WalletHub says over the last three years Minnesota's unemployment rate is down one-point-six points to...
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
Manufacturing worker’s wages in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau […]
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
Roundtable discussion in Fargo works through opioid crisis in area
(Fargo, ND) -- Several of the area's local and statewide law enforcement and political offices are talking opioids and the effect they're having on the Red River Valley. Earlier this week, The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Fargo Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in Fargo and surrounding areas. The goal was to reignite the conversation about opioids and related overdoses and strengthen relationships between entities working toward positive outcomes.
North Dakota ranks third worst for teeth in country
(Fargo, ND) -- It may be time to check-in with your dentist. North Dakota is coming in near the bottom of the list for dental health. Nationally accredited website 'Byte' ranks the Peace Garden State as the third worst for teeth. The study found overall that 67% of Americans are...
North Dakota Law Enforcement pushing against legalizing recreational marijuana
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The list of associations opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana (Measure 2) continues to grow in the state, with law enforcement associations topping the list. According to a news release from Healthy and Productive North Dakota, the North Dakota Sheriff’s and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Police Chief’s Association, and […]
740thefan.com
Jensen criticizes Walz over Harris visit
MINNEAPOLIS – Republican challenger Scott Jensen blasted Governor Tim Walz for Saturday’s Twin Cities fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris. Jensen said, during the George Floyd riots, the vice president endorsed a Minnesota group that later bailed a repeat felon out of jail, who then killed a passenger on a light rail platform in downtown Saint Paul.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOJ reaches $1.65 million settlement with Container Life Cycle Management for hazardous waste violations
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday a proposed settlement between Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM) to resolve various violations at its Milwaukee County facilities. The $1.65 million agreement between CLCM, the United States, and the State of Wisconsin to resolve CLCM’s violations of...
