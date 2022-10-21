Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Here Are the 25 Wealthiest ZIP Codes in Massachusetts
Call it the wealthy, wealthy west. When it comes to the Massachusetts ZIP codes with the highest estimated household median incomes, the top of the list is dominated by those suburbs to the west of Boston.
Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning next week.
Study Involving Babies Ranks Massachusetts #1–And Not In A Good Way
Listen, it's no secret. Everybody is dealing with it. Times are tough. Life is hard. The cost of living just seems to keep going up. And if you're the parent of a child(or children), the situation is probably even worse. Well, I just came across a study that, unfortunately, probably...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
Hey Shake Shack, How About Opening a MA Location in the Berkshires?
The state of Massachusetts was greeted with some good news recently regarding the Shake Shack franchise. There are now 12 Shake Shack locations within the Bay State! However, none of them are on the western side of the state! That also means that the Berkshires has absolutely zero Shake Shacks!
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?
We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley
Colrain Courtesy image Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows. Courtesy image The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156. Northampton Courtesy image This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts for the Perfect Couples Escape
When looking for that perfect romantic New England destination, there is a state that should be at the very top of your list: From the Berkshires to the Cape and everywhere in between, the Bay State has a little something for every kind of couple! For the sporty, outdoorsy types, romantic getaways in Massachusetts can include skiing down powder-white slopes or taking a dip in the Atlantic and getting a tan at the beach.
Berkshire County, Here Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts
Here's a question for parents-to-be in Berkshire County: Have you picked out the name yet for your soon-to-arrive beautiful bundle of joy? Well, if you're looking for a little help because either you haven't hit on that "perfect" name just yet or you've arrived at too many names and you're looking to shorten that list, then please continue reading.
Here Are the Top 25 Small Cities in Massachusetts
I grew up in the Boston suburb of Tewksbury. It's about 25 minutes north of the city. When I was growing up, I never would have imagined living anywhere that was any distance from the big city. In fact, I even had dreams of living and working in New York.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Yuck! There are Some Personal Items That are Illegal to Sell in MA
You may remember from previous posts that Massachusetts basically has a law for everything. Some of these laws really don't make a whole lot of sense as they are very outdated or they never seemed logical to begin with, yet they are technically still on the books (check out these 31 strange Massachusetts laws, you'll be entertained for sure).
Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday
A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
Massachusetts Makes Top 5 List for Haunted Homes in the U.S.
With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.
What State Swears the Most? Maine, New Hampshire or Massachusetts?
We occasionally say a bad word or two here and there. Would it surprise you to know that in all of the 50 states, Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts don't even rank in the top 10? These include the major swear words - you know the ones. You can see them all at thrilllist.com.
Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts
ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0