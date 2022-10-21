ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Despite warnings of legal consequences, Cochise County supervisors vote for hand count of ballots

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to require a full hand recount of ballots for the Nov. 8 election, despite dire warnings from attorneys and others that the move was unlawful and would result in a lawsuit and a potential loss of state funding. During a four-hour meeting and public testimony, Republican supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd voted for the measure put forth by Crosby. Supervisor Ann English, a Democrat, voted against it. ...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

