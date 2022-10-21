For all of those fans of FBI who have been waiting patiently for Maggie Bell to come on back into the fold, you are about to see her again. That’s right. Missy Peregrym is back on the CBS procedural after being out on maternity leave. Thankfully, she, her new baby, and her husband are all doing well. But what about the date and time of her appearance again? That’s going to happen on Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central. You might recall that Maggie was out of commission for a period of time due to sarin gas. That happened back in Season 4 and forced Maggie to recover. Now, this was in the storyline. But we all know the real reason for Peregrym taking time off from the show. Never fear, though. Maggie is here and her FBI costars managed to help reintroduce her to fans in this really funny video from the show’s Instagram account. Take a look for yourself.

3 DAYS AGO