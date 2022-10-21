Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 04:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Southeast Utah FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In Colorado, Grand Valley and Debeque to Silt Corridor. In Utah, Southeast Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 03:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, and adjacent areas of the Little Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 15:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 9 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Central Highlands, Estancia Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing, wrap, drain or allow them to drip slowly. Target Area: Central Highlands; Estancia Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Estancia Valley and San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County, Quay County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing, wrap, drain or allow them to drip slowly. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Harding County; Quay County; Union County HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County and Union County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Curry County, De Baca County, Guadalupe County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Guadalupe County; Roosevelt County; San Francisco River Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Curry County, De Baca County, Guadalupe County, Roosevelt County and San Francisco River Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 20 to 25F expected. * WHERE...In Colorado, Grand Valley, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. In Utah, Southeast Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Cochran, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cochran; Hale; Lamb; Swisher FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Cochran, Hale, Lamb, and Swisher Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Lea County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Northern Lea County. In Texas, Chinati and Davis Mountains, and Marfa Plateau. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Espanola Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing, wrap, drain or allow them to drip slowly. Target Area: Espanola Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Espanola Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Madison River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison River Valley Blowing and drifting snow to cause difficult driving conditions through the Madison River Valley through at least Midnight MDT At 845 pm MDT...Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph are gusting to between 35 and 45 mph through the Madison River Valley. This causing the recent snowfall to reduce visibility on US Highway 287 up over Norris Hill. Snow drifting onto the highway is also causing icy road conditions. The Madison County Sheriff`s Office is advising drivers to seek an alternate route if you must travel. Winds should decrease towards Midnight MDT, which will help diminish the blowing snow. However, icy road conditions should persist overnight into Tuesday morning.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Bailey, Castro, Parmer by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Parmer FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Bailey, Castro, and Parmer Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains, Marfa Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains; Marfa Plateau FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Northern Lea County. In Texas, Chinati and Davis Mountains, and Marfa Plateau. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; South Central Highlands FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 28 to near 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, Lower Rio Grande Valley, South Central Highlands, and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 20:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Deland will remain within Major Flood stage through at least mid week before falling into Moderate Flood stage and slowly declining through Moderate Flood stage through the end of the week. Interests along the river should expect these major flood impacts to continue, but a recession of river water will lead to improving conditions. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 5.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EDT Monday was 5.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.7 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.4 Mon 7 pm 5.3 5.2 5.0 4.9 4.7
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Falls, Limestone, Milam, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Texas. Target Area: Falls; Limestone; Milam; Robertson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR ROBERTSON...MILAM...SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE AND SOUTHEASTERN FALLS COUNTIES At 958 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Lake Limestone to near Franklin to 9 miles southwest of Hearne, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockdale, Cameron, Hearne, Groesbeck, Franklin, Thorndale, Calvert, Bremond, Alcoa Lake, Lake Limestone, Twin Oak Reservoir, Camp Creek Lake, Fort Parker State Park, Thornton, Kosse, Milano, Crossroads, Silver City, Hoyte and Jones Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Bell, Milam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-24 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bell; Milam The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Milam County in central Texas Southeastern Bell County in central Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bartlett, or near Granger, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Buckholts around 925 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Sharp, Val Verde, Pettibone, Davilla and San Gabriel. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
