Effective: 2022-10-24 20:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Deland will remain within Major Flood stage through at least mid week before falling into Moderate Flood stage and slowly declining through Moderate Flood stage through the end of the week. Interests along the river should expect these major flood impacts to continue, but a recession of river water will lead to improving conditions. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 5.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EDT Monday was 5.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.7 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.4 Mon 7 pm 5.3 5.2 5.0 4.9 4.7

