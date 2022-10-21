ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso closes ‘welcome center’ as DHS begins expelling Venezuelans arriving at border

By Fernie Ortiz
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqUhy_0ih4iXoy00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The City of El Paso has closed its “Welcome Center” for migrants, the mayor announced Thursday.

City employees had been reassigned to migrant support roles but the federal government has begun expelling unsponsored Venezuelan migrants and the number of asylum seekers reaching El Paso’s border with Mexico has significantly dropped in recent days.

The city had been providing meals, hotel stays and free bus rides to migrants. At its welcoming center in Northeast El Paso, the city routed the migrants to their destination on charter buses.

Fifty municipal employees were embedded at migrant nonprofit shelters that lacked sufficient volunteers while others prepared meals for migrants at the Salvation Army.

Venezuelan asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico plead to be admitted to U.S.

Mayor Oscar Leeser announced the closure of the welcome center as he pushes back on reports that he was pressured by the White House not to issue an emergency declaration.

The New York Post on Monday reported that the White House pressured Leeser due to fear it would make President Joe Biden look bad.

In an interview with KTSM 9 News this week, Leeser said that the White House did ask that he not issue an emergency, but the decision was the result of discussions with immigration officials, local leaders, non-governmental organizations, as well as the White House.

“I do what’s right for the community,” Leeser said.

Third migrant shelter opens to help Venezuelans expelled to Matamoros, Mexico

On Thursday, Leese said: “Our partners concurred with my decision that the circumstances did not warrant an emergency disaster declaration, as the crisis was managed with everyone’s collaboration.”

“My decision,” he continued, “… has proven to be the correct one. The recently announced DHS policy has significantly lowered the number of asylum seekers reaching our border, we have closed our welcome center as it is no longer currently needed, and the new policy provides the majority of asylum seekers we were assisting – if they qualify – an opportunity for a legal pathway into our country as well as the opportunity to apply for a work visa.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Leeser added that should things change, the city is positioned to resume migrant support operations as needed.

The city first began sponsoring charters on Aug. 23 and has since then chartered 292 buses to New York and Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit in NorCal on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck just outside of Fortuna, California. The earthquake was deep underground, striking around 14.6 miles below the surface and struck at precisely 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.
FORTUNA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after trying to lure a child in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with trying to lure a child. Lionel Gonzales, 42, was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 7 p.m., officers received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious person had tried to coax […]
PETALUMA, CA
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
KRON4 News

Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police investigating homicide in Cox

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting that took place in the Cox neighborhood, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. According to police, the shooting took place just before 1:30 p.m. OPD’s Communications Division received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of 96th Avenue and International […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after slow-speed collision with vehicle

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A pedestrian died following a slow-speed collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Petaluma, police said. The collision occurred at 12:42 p.m. near 333 N. McDowell Blvd. A vehicle exiting that property was turning right onto N. McDowell Boulevard when it hit the pedestrian, according to police. The pedestrian fell backward […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Buried car removed from backyard of Atherton mansion

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was found buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion, KRON4 reported Thursday night. Landscapers working at 351 Stockbridge Ave. discovered a Mercedes-Benz, which police say was buried sometime in the 1990s. That car has been removed from the residence, KRON4 confirmed Saturday evening. KRON4 reached out […]
ATHERTON, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.  On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KRON4 News

Late-night sideshow reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif, (KRON) — A sideshow involving firearms and fireworks took over a street corner in southwest Oakland in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. OPD’s Communications Division received reports of dozens of vehicles and spectators participating in sideshow activity around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Yet another store in San Francisco has fallen victim to a thief who made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, this time at a store in the city’s Presidio Heights neighborhood, The act was captured on surveillance cameras. A bracelet and gold necklace were stolen, the merchandise worth $6,000 The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy