City of Columbus supporting first responders with wellness center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In an effort to help support first responders and those who are the first line of defense in an emergency, Columbus has opened a first-of-its-kind wellness center that focuses on the mental and physical health of first responders. Officer Don Paden has been with Columbus...
Gas prices in Columbus drop nearly 14 cents per gallon Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices have dropped in the past week, GasBuddy reports. The latest weekly report from Gas Buddy says that average gasoline prices in Columbus fell 13.8 cents in the last, averaging $3.67 a gallon Monday. Prices in Columbus are 18.1 cents per gallon higher...
Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
Man killed after leaving east Columbus bar following argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patrons at an east Columbus bar heard gunshots shortly after a group of men took their argument outside, police said. Columbus police responded to the 1000 block of Country Club Road around 11:49 p.m. following the gunfire. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffery Chandler fatally shot. This...
No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
Police looking for tips in 2016 west Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve a 2016 homicide. On Oct. 27, 2016, the suspects broke out windows to get inside a home along Columbian Avenue, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said. When the suspects went upstairs, David Lee Hodge and a witness confronted...
Man charged after fatal stabbing in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, police said. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive and found William Dammond, 60, with a stab wound from a knife. Medics took Dammond to...
Good Day Gardening: Fall landscape and lawn maintenance tips to prepare for winter
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Our weekly Good Day Gardening segments may be wrapping up for the year, but Darby Creek Nursery will remain open 7 days a week. We joined Jeff Turnbull, owner of the nursery, one final time this season to talk about what people should be doing to their landscaping before winter arrives.
She Serves: Columbus native using skills learned at home to keep military members well fed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been said that an army marches on its stomach. So, our forces must be well fed. For the soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division, that starts at the Spartan Warrior Restaurant and a Columbus native who plays a major role in that effort.
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
McDonald's McRib returning for 'farewell tour'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is good news and bad news for fans of the iconic McRib at McDonald's. McDonald's announced the sandwich is returning to menus this month but it could be your last chance to get it. The fast food giant announced Monday the McRib will return...
'I was treated like a piece of meat,' Columbus human trafficking survivor shares her story
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus attorney is alleging major hotel chains know or should know about sex trafficking happening on their properties, and he's filing several lawsuits in federal court against them. One of the hotels he's suing is Red Roof Inn, based in New Albany. According to...
Columbus City Schools grads taking advantage of free college tuition program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A debt-free tuition program created to help Columbus City Schools students attend Columbus State Community College appears to be bringing kids into the classroom. "I don't know that I would've gone to college, because I can't afford it," said Arrianna Green, who is attending Columbus...
Powerball jackpot grows to $625M for Monday's drawing; 8th largest prize in game history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After no winners matched all six numbers Saturday, the Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing stands at $625 million ($299.8 million cash value). The $625 million jackpot is the eighth-largest grand prize in Powerball's 30-year history. The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are: 23,...
New restaurant features made from scratch recipes in Upper Arlington ahead of opening
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar getting ready to open it's first Ohio-based location Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 for dinner service. The Asheville-based restaurant will plant roots in the Upper Arlington neighborhood located at 1678 W. Lane Avenue. “We’re thrilled to bring our scratch-made Southern...
CMHA asking judge to throw out class-action suit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is asking a judge to throw out a class-action lawsuit filed against the organization in Franklin County. While facing allegations of system failures that are keeping residents homeless, attorneys representing the authority claim CMHA did not do anything wrong. Housing...
Deputies searching for 19-year-old man accused of deadly 'ambush attack'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a 19-year-old man they say took part in an "ambush attack" that left a man dead. The deadly shooting took place on July 7, 2022, near the Cross-Key Apartments along Chatterton Road. The Franklin County Sheriff's...
Ohio State road trip: Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be traveling to State College, Pa., to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in one of the best atmospheres in college football. The unbeaten Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) are going into the matchup coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa...
Make-a-Day Foundation hold inaugural 5k race at Scioto Audubon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Make-a-Day Foundation pulled community members together Sunday morning to participate in their inaugural 5k walk/run at Scioto Audubon. The money raised helps their efforts to give homeless families more access to human service needs. Rebekah Lowe started the non-profit with two other cousins a...
