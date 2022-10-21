ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases people will be streaming non-stop next week

Less than a month from now, consumers will have started to fork over money to Netflix for the privilege of streaming both its library content and fresh Netflix releases on a newly launched ad-supported subscription tier. For such a thing to be a success will, of course, depend in large part on the streaming giant being able to maintain a consistent level of quality with the ongoing slate of new shows and movies that it cranks out from one week to the next.
TechCrunch

Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
KYW News Radio

Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu

As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy